‘Island Boys’ rapper Franky Venegas arrested in Florida on gun, drug charges

"Island Boys" rapper Franky Venegas was arrested during a traffic stop in Florida on gun and drug charges, according to authorities.

Venegas, 23, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, WPLG reported.

The sheriff's office said Venegas was a passenger in a yellow Corvette on Sunday when the driver — a 25-year-old woman — failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

The sergeant who conducted the traffic stop asked Venegas and the driver to exit the vehicle, and a K-9 unit searched the car.

US COAST GUARD RESCUES 3 AFTER BOAT CAPSIZES OFF FLORIDA COAST: VIDEO

A clear plastic Ziploc bag containing five Oxycodone pills was found on the passenger side floorboard. Deputies also found a handbag with a handgun, a plastic straw and credit cards with Venegas' name inside. The gun was spray-painted blue and had no serial numbers.

Vegenas claimed that the pills were not his and that he did not know where they came from. He reportedly later alleged that he had a prescription for Oxycodone, but could not provide evidence, according to the New York Post.

BEAUTY QUEEN, 18, WHO OVERCAME CHILDHOOD HOMELESSNESS, ABUSE KILLED IN FLORIDA CAR CRASH

Vegenas was booked at the Naples Jail Center but was released on bond on Monday. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 17, jail records show.

Also known by his stage name Kodiyakredd, Venegas was previously arrested in Fort Lauderdale in May for allegedly pretending to be his twin brother when he was pulled over for reckless driving. Prior to that, Venegas was arrested in Broward County for allegedly beating his girlfriend, although the charges were later dropped.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Venegas and his brother, Alex, whose stage name is Flyysoulja, achieved stardom as TikTok influencers in 2021 with their viral hit, "I’m an Island Boy."