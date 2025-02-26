Gretchen Whitmer sounds off on push to condemn US Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling: 'Hell no'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, spoke out against a proposed resolution that condemns the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges gay marriage ruling.

The resolution declares that "the Michigan House of Representatives reaffirms the definition of marriage as put forth by the Michigan voters and enshrined in our Constitution: a union between one man and one woman."

The state's constitution stipulates "the union of one man and one woman in marriage shall be the only agreement recognized as a marriage or similar union for any purpose."

But the landmark high court decision forced states to allow gay marriages.

The opinion asserts "same-sex couples may exercise the fundamental right to marry. No longer may this liberty be denied to them."

The proposed resolution is being pushed by state Rep. Josh Schriver and multiple other Michigan state lawmakers.

"Has Obergefell v. Hodges not widened a portal, where gays, queers, transsexuals, polygamists, minor-attracted persons, and other perverts advance attacks on our children?" Schriver asked.

"Now is the time to do the right thing. Now is the time to reassert the sovereignty of Christ as our king. Now is the time to restore the authority of God and submit our will to He who knows what's best," he declared.

Whitmer decried the effort in a video, saying that "some extreme members" are requesting for the nation's high court "to overturn marriage equality."

"Here's my response to that: Hell no," she declared in the video posted to social media on Tuesday.

Schriver had recently urged people to pray for the governor, tweeting on Sunday, "Pray for Gretchen Whitmer today."