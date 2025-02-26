Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Gretchen Whitmer

Gretchen Whitmer sounds off on push to condemn US Supreme Court's gay marriage ruling: 'Hell no'

'Now is the time to restore the authority of God and submit our will to He who knows what's best,' Michigan Rep. Josh Schriver said

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
close
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agrees with 'The View' co-host arguing Trump deportations target 'Brown people' Video

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agrees with 'The View' co-host arguing Trump deportations target 'Brown people'

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer agreed with "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin on Tuesday, who argued that President Trump's deportations were targeting "Brown people."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, spoke out against a proposed resolution that condemns the U.S. Supreme Court's 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges gay marriage ruling.

The resolution declares that "the Michigan House of Representatives reaffirms the definition of marriage as put forth by the Michigan voters and enshrined in our Constitution: a union between one man and one woman."

The state's constitution stipulates "the union of one man and one woman in marriage shall be the only agreement recognized as a marriage or similar union for any purpose."

ICE ARRESTS HOMELESS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT WHO ASKED TO BE DETAINED OR ELSE HE WOULD ‘GO OUT AND COMMIT CRIMES’

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer attends the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting at New York Hilton Midtown on Sept. 24, 2024 in New York City (John Nacion/Getty Images)

But the landmark high court decision forced states to allow gay marriages.

The opinion asserts "same-sex couples may exercise the fundamental right to marry. No longer may this liberty be denied to them."

The proposed resolution is being pushed by state Rep. Josh Schriver and multiple other Michigan state lawmakers.

"Has Obergefell v. Hodges not widened a portal, where gays, queers, transsexuals, polygamists, minor-attracted persons, and other perverts advance attacks on our children?" Schriver asked. 

JUDGE ORDERS WALMART SHOPLIFTERS TO WASH CARS IN STORE PARKING LOT

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Michigan State Governor Gretchen Whitmer shows a "My Body My Decision" shirt at the 14th District Democratic Headquarters, during the U.S. midterm election in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 8, 2022. (JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

"Now is the time to do the right thing. Now is the time to reassert the sovereignty of Christ as our king. Now is the time to restore the authority of God and submit our will to He who knows what's best," he declared.

Whitmer decried the effort in a video, saying that "some extreme members" are requesting for the nation's high court "to overturn marriage equality." 

"Here's my response to that: Hell no," she declared in the video posted to social media on Tuesday.

MICHIGAN MOM WHO BRAVED FLAMES FOR SON IN HYPERBARIC CHAMBER EXPLOSION STRESSES TREATMENT DANGERS: ATTORNEY

Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court is shown at dusk on June 28, 2023, in Washington, DC (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Schriver had recently urged people to pray for the governor, tweeting on Sunday, "Pray for Gretchen Whitmer today."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics