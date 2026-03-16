Illegal immigrant held on ICE detainer in Charlotte murder as disturbing details surface

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An illegal immigrant is facing a murder charge after police say she shot her girlfriend and hid the victim’s decomposing body inside a closet at a Charlotte apartment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 23-year-old Lhis Birito Costa was arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Evelin Carolina Enamorado-Cisnado.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to an apartment in east Charlotte for a welfare check after a caller reported someone inside the home might be dead.

What began as a welfare check quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

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When officers entered the apartment, investigators say they discovered Enamorado-Cisnado’s body hidden inside a closet, behind a door and covered with several towels.

Detectives said the victim’s body had already begun decomposing.

According to court documents obtained by WCNC Charlotte, a DoorDash driver had arrived at the apartment and was told someone inside the home was dead, prompting the call to police.

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The documents also state Costa told investigators she had been in a relationship with Enamorado-Cisnado and shot her after learning the victim was involved with someone else.

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Police said Costa was located and arrested Wednesday in connection with the case. She was transported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Law Enforcement Center, where homicide detectives interviewed her.

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Following the interview, Costa was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

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During her first court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Costa held without bond while the case moves forward.

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The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Costa remains in custody at the county jail. Officials also confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Costa, meaning federal immigration authorities have requested notification before she is released.

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Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.