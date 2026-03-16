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Illegal Immigrants

Illegal immigrant held on ICE detainer in Charlotte murder as disturbing details surface

ICE has placed detainer on Lhis Birito Costa following her arrest in connection with death of Evelin Carolina Enamorado-Cisnado, police say

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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An illegal immigrant is facing a murder charge after police say she shot her girlfriend and hid the victim’s decomposing body inside a closet at a Charlotte apartment.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say 23-year-old Lhis Birito Costa was arrested in connection with the death of 26-year-old Evelin Carolina Enamorado-Cisnado.

Officers were called Tuesday afternoon to an apartment in east Charlotte for a welfare check after a caller reported someone inside the home might be dead. 

What began as a welfare check quickly turned into a homicide investigation.

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Lhis Birito Costa mugshot

Lhis Birito Costa, 23, was arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of Evelin Carolina Enamorado-Cisnado in Charlotte, North Carolina, police said. (Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office)

When officers entered the apartment, investigators say they discovered Enamorado-Cisnado’s body hidden inside a closet, behind a door and covered with several towels. 

Detectives said the victim’s body had already begun decomposing.

According to court documents obtained by WCNC Charlotte, a DoorDash driver had arrived at the apartment and was told someone inside the home was dead, prompting the call to police.

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Three Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police vehicles with flashing blue lights block a street near an underpass at night.

CMPD vehicles block a roadway in Charlotte as officers respond to a reported stabbing on the city’s light rail. (WJZY)

The documents also state Costa told investigators she had been in a relationship with Enamorado-Cisnado and shot her after learning the victim was involved with someone else.

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Police said Costa was located and arrested Wednesday in connection with the case. She was transported to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Law Enforcement Center, where homicide detectives interviewed her.

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ICE agents in Charlotte

Immigration agents walk through North Carolina. (Ryan Murphy/Getty Images)

Following the interview, Costa was transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with murder.

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During her first court appearance Thursday, a judge ordered Costa held without bond while the case moves forward.

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The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Costa remains in custody at the county jail. Officials also confirmed that Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on Costa, meaning federal immigration authorities have requested notification before she is released.

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Fox News Digital reached out to ICE for comment, but did not immediately receive a response. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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