Anti-ICE agitators blow cover in Boston, allowing child rape suspect to evade arrest for weeks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador wanted for alleged child rape and living near a school was arrested last week, a month after anti-ICE agitators blew an operation conducted by federal authorities to capture him, Fox News has learned.

Video footage taken by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Feb. 12 in Boston, a sanctuary city, showed anti-ICE activists shouting obscenities to an agent recording them from inside a vehicle.

At the time, ICE was attempting to take into custody Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for child rape.

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

The agents were at Vides-Ortez's home in East Boston while in their vehicles. They were waiting for him to come out when they were quickly surrounded by activists who blew whistles, cursed at them, and said they were traumatizing children at a nearby elementary school down the street.

One agitator called the agents a "criminal."

Their cover was blown, no arrest was made. Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security.

MEXICAN ILLEGAL ALIEN ALLEGEDLY USED ROBLOX CURRENCY TO SOLICIT EXPLICIT CONTENT FROM KIDS UNDER 10

Vides-Ortez was arrested on March 12. An ICE agent told Fox News that Vides-Ortez was living near a school and was on the streets much longer than he should have been, posing a public safety risk.

He entered the United States illegally through Texas in 2016, the same year El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for him. It is believed he fled to the U.S. to avoid prosecution.

ICE and Trump administration officials have repeatedly said that ICE is going after illegal immigrants who have committed crimes while in the United States.

A video taken by one agitator in Minnesota, shows an ICE agent confronting people in St. Paul who he said were honking their car horns and disrupting federal officers as they attempted to take a suspect into custody.

"We're here to arrest a child sex offender and you guys are out here honking," the agent says in the video.

"No, we're press," someone off-camera responds. "We're not honking."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The agent then points to a nearby vehicle.

"That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we're trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane."