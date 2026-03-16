Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Crime

Anti-ICE agitators blow cover in Boston, allowing child rape suspect to evade arrest for weeks

Walter Roberto Vides-Ortiz was wanted in El Salvador for child rape and was living near a Boston school when activists disrupted February arrest attempt

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin Fox News
close
Anti-ICE agitators unknowingly block ICE from arresting child rapist in Boston Video

Anti-ICE agitators unknowingly block ICE from arresting child rapist in Boston

A group of agitators were seen cursing at agents looking for an illegal immigrant wanted on an arrest warrant for child rape. (ICE source)

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An illegal immigrant from El Salvador wanted for alleged child rape and living near a school was arrested last week, a month after anti-ICE agitators blew an operation conducted by federal authorities to capture him, Fox News has learned. 

Video footage taken by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent on Feb. 12 in Boston, a sanctuary city, showed anti-ICE activists shouting obscenities to an agent recording them from inside a vehicle. 

At the time, ICE was attempting to take into custody Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for child rape. 

SANCTUARY POLICIES LET ALLEGED CHILD PREDATOR ROAM FREE UNTIL DHS MADE PORTLAND, OREGON, AIRPORT ARREST

Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for child rape. arrested and anti-ICE agitators

Walter Roberto Vides-Ortez, who is wanted in his native El Salvador for child rape. Anti-ICE agitators blew a February operation to capture him in Boston, Fox News has learned. Vides-Ortez was arrested last week.  (ICE source)

The agents were at Vides-Ortez's home in East Boston while in their vehicles. They were waiting for him to come out when they were quickly surrounded by activists who blew whistles, cursed at them, and said they were traumatizing children at a nearby elementary school down the street. 

One agitator called the agents a "criminal."

Their cover was blown, no arrest was made. Fox News Digital has reached out to ICE and the Department of Homeland Security. 

MEXICAN ILLEGAL ALIEN ALLEGEDLY USED ROBLOX CURRENCY TO SOLICIT EXPLICIT CONTENT FROM KIDS UNDER 10

Vides-Ortez was arrested on March 12. An ICE agent told Fox News that Vides-Ortez was living near a school and was on the streets much longer than he should have been, posing a public safety risk. 

He entered the United States illegally through Texas in 2016, the same year El Salvador issued an arrest warrant for him. It is believed he fled to the U.S. to avoid prosecution. 

ICE and Trump administration officials have repeatedly said that ICE is going after illegal immigrants who have committed crimes while in the United States. 

A video taken by one agitator in Minnesota, shows an ICE agent confronting people in St. Paul who he said were honking their car horns and disrupting federal officers as they attempted to take a suspect into custody.

"We're here to arrest a child sex offender and you guys are out here honking," the agent says in the video.

"No, we're press," someone off-camera responds. "We're not honking."

ICE agent tells agitators they're disrupting the arrest of a child sex offender Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The agent then points to a nearby vehicle.

"That vehicle right there is honking and impeding our investigations while we're trying to arrest a child sex offender. That's who you guys are protecting. Insane."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue