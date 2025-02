Boston Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu took a verbal scorching on Tuesday as one resident of the liberal city slammed her as "clueless" for pushing back against Trump border czar Tom Homan.

"I think she's pretty clueless as to the oath that she took when she took office and to the Constitution that she's supposed to uphold," Catherine Vitale, a former city council candidate, told "Fox & Friends."

Homan pledged to "bring hell" to the sanctuary city after Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told a local news station "we don’t enforce" civil immigration detainers filed by ICE.

"You're not a police commissioner," Homan fired back at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday. "Take that badge off your chest. Put it in the desk drawer. Because you became a politician. You forgot what it’s like to be a cop."

Wu called Homan "pretty clueless" for insulting Cox, adding that "decades of experience," leadership and results "speak for themselves."

Vitale, who is organizing a protest in support of Homan next week, said she believes Wu "doesn't care" about high crime rates that affect people in communities like hers.

"There's tons of crime almost every single day. There's a shooting. We don't always hear about them, but we hear them because we're there. I don't think that most of the crime actually even gets reported on. People don't get arrested. Charges don't get pressed on people who are looting stores," Vitale said.

"It's like a jungle out here," she added.

Wu is one of four Democratic mayors slated to testify before Congress on sanctuary policies next week.

Homan, meanwhile, continues to lead ICE raids against criminal illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities across the U.S., including Chicago, Boston and New York City.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis and Bill Melugin contributed to this report.