Video shows out-of-control NYC taxi plow into 2 women on sidewalk

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Wild video shows the moment an out-of-control taxi jumped a New York City sidewalk, plowing into two women before crashing into a bodega.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Manhattan’s Lower East Side as the two women paused on the sidewalk near a bodega.

In the video, the women were seen chatting when a cab suddenly veered toward them. A loud crash rang out as the vehicle slammed into the building, sending debris flying and toppling flower displays outside the store. The impact left the storefront heavily damaged, with bystanders approaching the scene to check on the situation.

After the crash, a back-seat passenger was seen struggling to open the door, as debris blocked her path.

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Police told Fox News Digital on Monday that the driver was 25 and had two 24-year-old passengers in the cab.

Police said the driver was attempting to make a turn "when the vehicle mounted the sidewalk and collided with two female pedestrians."

No arrests have been made, authorities said.

The two pedestrian victims, ages 24 and 25, fortunately survived the crash.

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One of the victims was knocked to the ground and found lying beneath the car, local outlet WABC-TV reported.

"We had no idea what happened and then came out, we saw someone was on the ground – someone was under the car," one witness told the outlet.

The other victim was thrown into the bodega’s basement through a street-level opening but was not seriously injured, Fox 5 New York reported.

All the individuals involved were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.

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The crash left the bodega with significant damage, particularly to its storefront, Fox 5 reported.