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New York City

Video shows out-of-control NYC taxi plow into 2 women on sidewalk

One victim was thrown into bodega basement while the other was reportedly found lying under the vehicle after the Lower East Side crash

By Bonny Chu Fox News
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NYC taxi plows into pedestrians outside bodega in jaw-dropping sidewalk crash Video

NYC taxi plows into pedestrians outside bodega in jaw-dropping sidewalk crash

Video shows cab veer off Manhattan street, striking two women on March 14, 2026. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

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Wild video shows the moment an out-of-control taxi jumped a New York City sidewalk, plowing into two women before crashing into a bodega.

The crash happened Saturday afternoon in Manhattan’s Lower East Side as the two women paused on the sidewalk near a bodega.

In the video, the women were seen chatting when a cab suddenly veered toward them. A loud crash rang out as the vehicle slammed into the building, sending debris flying and toppling flower displays outside the store. The impact left the storefront heavily damaged, with bystanders approaching the scene to check on the situation.

After the crash, a back-seat passenger was seen struggling to open the door, as debris blocked her path.

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Surveillance video captures taxi striking pedestrians on Manhattan sidewalk.

Surveillance video shows a New York City taxi jumping the sidewalk and hitting pedestrians outside a Manhattan storefront on March 14, 2026. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

Police told Fox News Digital on Monday that the driver was 25 and had two 24-year-old passengers in the cab.

Police said the driver was attempting to make a turn "when the vehicle mounted the sidewalk and collided with two female pedestrians."

Yellow taxi sits amid debris after Manhattan sidewalk crash.

A New York City taxi sits surrounded by debris after crashing onto a Lower East Side building in Manhattan. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

No arrests have been made, authorities said. 

The two pedestrian victims, ages 24 and 25, fortunately survived the crash.

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Damaged basement doors outside Manhattan bodega after taxi crash.

Workers clean debris outside a Lower East Side bodega after a taxi crashed into the storefront on March 14, 2026. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

One of the victims was knocked to the ground and found lying beneath the car, local outlet WABC-TV reported

"We had no idea what happened and then came out, we saw someone was on the ground – someone was under the car," one witness told the outlet.  

The other victim was thrown into the bodega’s basement through a street-level opening but was not seriously injured, Fox 5 New York reported

All the individuals involved were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, officials said.  

Police tape surrounds crashed NYC taxi outside deli grocery.

Police tape surrounds a damaged taxi outside a deli grocery in Manhattan on March 14, 2026, after the vehicle veered onto the sidewalk and struck pedestrians. (Provided to Fox News Digital)

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The crash left the bodega with significant damage, particularly to its storefront, Fox 5 reported.

Bonny Chu is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital.
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