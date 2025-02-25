Aaron Rodgers’ potential landing spots as Jets prepare to move on

It was a short-lived dream for the New York Jets.

The arrival of four-time league MVP Aaron Rodgers in April 2023 brought with it the hopes of not just breaking a historic playoff drought – but also the possibility of bringing home the Lombardi Trophy.

But just two seasons later, the Jets are again on the hunt for a new quarterback.

The offseason brought major changes to the coaching staff and earlier this month, the organization informed Rodgers that they would be moving in a different direction at the quarterback position as well.

Rodgers, 41, has not confirmed whether he will return for another season or finally hang up his cleats. But if he does decide to return for his 21st season in the NFL, there are a few teams that could be the perfect landing spot for the veteran's long-awaited comeback.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

Speculation surrounding Matthew Stafford’s future with the Rams has opened a new door for Rodgers to make his return to the West Coast.

According to multiple reports, Stafford is seeking a robust extension that Los Angeles appears unwilling to meet. It was reported that the Rams gave Stafford permission to seek a trade, fueling speculation that the quarterback-needy Giants would go after the Super Bowl champion.

Enter Rodgers.

The Rams hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt on Monday. He was Rodgers’ quarterbacks coach in Green Bay from 2014-2017 – one of his MVP seasons. Rodgers would appear more likely to sign a deal that would free up more cash for the Rams than any deal Stafford would agree to.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Rodgers could find himself a starting role in Pittsburgh amid the commotion surrounding Art Rooney II’s noncommittal remarks this month on Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.

The duo split time at the helm, with neither fully taking off this season with their performances. With both due to become free agents, Rooney said he would like to keep one of them for a multi-year deal.

He didn’t clarify which, although he did indicate age could be a factor.

Speculation has linked Wilson to the Raiders, where he could reunite with former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll – a rumor Wilson has sidestepped.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

Deshaun Watson’s time in Cleveland has likely come to an end after the embattled quarterback ruptured his Achilles tendon for the second time in three months and underwent another operation earlier this year.

With the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft, the Browns are likely to pursue Colorado's Shedeur Sanders or Miami's Cam Ward, but a veteran signal caller could serve an important role in allowing a young quarterback time to adjust.

Rodgers already has experience fulfilling such a role, as he did with Jordan Love, who led the Packers to back-to-back playoff appearances in his first two seasons as a starter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.