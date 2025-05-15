Trump seals economic agreements in Middle East in final stretch and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump unveils economic agreements in Middle East

2. DHS chief crushes Dem for defending 'human trafficker'

3. Passengers rallying back to cruise ships — but now travelers face dangerous trend

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘DERANGEMENT SYNDROME’ – Trump 'honored' by Democrats' continued attacks. Continue reading …

‘NOT ACCEPTABLE’ – RFK Jr. clashes with Democratic senator over cancer treatment. Continue reading …

FLIP THE SCRIPT – Moment of truth approaches for judge accused of helping illegal alien evade arrest from ICE. Continue reading …

HANGING IN BALANCE – Legal experts share what could sway jury in Diddy trial. Continue reading …

TRIAL AND TRIBULATIONS– Karen Read defense challenges forensic scientist's DNA testing as trial resumes. Continue reading …

POLITICS

STATE OF PLAY – Former talk radio host joins crowded Alaska governor's race. Continue reading …

FAMILY AFFAIR – El Chapo's relatives cross U.S. border in apparent deal with Trump administration. Continue reading …

'I’M ASKING YOU' – Swalwell warns Noem he has 'bulls--- detector' during heated exchange. Continue reading …

ON SECOND THOUGHT – Dem backs down on Trump impeachment push after pressure from own party. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CAUGHT OFF GUARD – Kathy Griffin accuses Stephen Colbert of conducting ambush interview. Continue reading …

CLASS DISMISSED – High school teacher goes viral after quitting over technology 'ruining' education. Continue reading …

SHARK ATTACK – Kevin O'Leary goes off on the 'war on small business' within the tax bill's fine print. Continue reading …

BAD SIGNAL – NPR station CEO speaks out on Trump executive order. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: About those illegal immigrants in the United States. Continue reading …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY – Why SCOTUS should seize the opportunity to eliminate universal injunctions. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

CONTAGION ALERT – Officials sound alarm after traveler diagnosed with viral disease. Continue reading …

MAHA MOVES – Popular burger chain announces changes are coming to its recipes. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on May marvels, hamburger history and lyrical legends. Take the quiz here …

NOSE IN THE AIR – Major US airline unveils new luxury seats with upgraded menu and more. Continue reading …

EGGS OVER UNEASY – Woman's omelette adventure surprises guests. See video …

WATCH

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP – I knew running was very dangerous, but I felt I had to. See video …

