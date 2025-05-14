Officials in West Coast state sound alarm after traveler diagnosed with highly contagious viral disease

Public health officials in Washington state are warning residents that a Canadian traveler who was contagious with measles visited several public locations, including the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The person, whose vaccination status is unknown, traveled through Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and visited multiple public locations in Renton, Bellevue, Seattle, Everett and Woodinville between April 30 and May 3, according to a King County news release.

Health officials said the Canadian was given the diagnosis after traveling through the area.

MEASLES VACCINES GIVEN LONG AGO COULD BE LESS EFFECTIVE NOW, DOCTORS SAY

The spread of measles can happen before any rash appears, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after someone contagious with measles leaves the area.

Officials said potential exposure sites where the Canadian traveled include Seattle-Tacoma International Airport; Bellevue Market Place at Factoria Shopping Center; Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery; Home Depot in Redmond; Dunn Lumber in Renton; Genki Sushi in Renton; Topgolf Renton Sport Bar and Restaurant; Pho Mignon in Kirkland; Kobo at HIGO Art Gallery; Uwajimaya Seattle Asian Market; Stoup Brewing; Spicy Style of Sichuan; a hotel; and three fitness centers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE MEASLES OUTBREAK

While the case is not connected to any previous local measles cases, Public Health – Seattle and King County responded to two other measles cases this year from non-residents.

There have been a total of five cases of measles in Washington state residents this year.

Meagan Kay, medical epidemiologist for Public Health – Seattle and King County, said there is a "significant measles resurgence" in the U.S. and globally.

MEASLES SCARE AT MAJOR AIRPORT: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT POTENTIAL EXPOSURE

"With over 1,000 cases reported so far this year nationally, 2025 is on track to have the highest number of measles cases in the U.S. since the early 1990s," Kay said. "It’s an important time to check your vaccination status and get vaccinated if you aren’t protected."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials encouraged those who were in the potentially affected locations to find out if they are vaccinated for measles and call a healthcare provider promptly if they develop an illness with fever or with an unexplained rash.