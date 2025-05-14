El Chapo's family members cross US border in apparent deal with Trump administration

Expand / Collapse search
Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Mexican officials said Wednesday that 17 family members of drug cartel leaders crossed into the United States last week as part of a deal between a son of the former head of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Trump administration.

Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch confirmed a report by independent journalist Luis Chaparro that family members of Ovidio Guzmán López had entered the U.S. Lopez, the son of imprisoned Sinaloa Cartel boss Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán, was extradited to the U.S. in 2023. 

Among the family members allowed into the U.S. was Guzman's former wife, Griselda López Pérez. 

Ovidio Guzman Lopez

This frame grab from video, provided by the Mexican government, shows Ovidio Guzmán López being detained in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 17, 2019.   (CEPROPIE via AP File)

In a radio interview, García Harfuch said it was clear to Mexican authorities the deal was made during negotiations between Guzmán López and the U.S. government.

"It is evident that his family is going to the U.S. because of a negotiation or an offer that the Department of Justice is giving him," García Harfuch said.

None of the family was being pursued by Mexican authorities. 

Video footage posted online Tuesday by Spanish-language outlet Radio Formula shows Guzmán's family carrying luggage as they wait to be processed at the Tijuana/San Diego border crossing. They reportedly packed $70,000 in cash with them.

A truck blows up in Sinaloa, Mexico

A truck burns on a street in Culiacán, Sinaloa, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Martin Urista)

The confirmation by García Harfuch came the same day the office of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced it was charging a number of top cartel leaders with "narcoterrorism" for the first time since the Trump administration declared a number of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations.

"Let me be direct, to the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, you are no longer the hunters, you are the hunted," U.S. Attorney Adam Gordon for the Southern District of California said. "You will be betrayed by your friends, you will be hounded by your enemies and you will ultimately find yourself and your face here in a courtroom in the Southern District of California."

Guzmán López, 35, also known as "the Mouse," is one of the four of Guzmán's sons known as "Los Chapitos," who ran the Sinaloa Cartel in their father's absence. At his peak, the elder Guzmán was one of the most powerful drug traffickers in the world, turning the Sinaloa Cartel into a major force and one of the largest groups responsible for illegal drugs pouring into the U.S. 

El-Chapo & wife mugshot

Griselda Lopez Perez, the ex-wife of jailed drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, crossed into the U.S. with other family members this week, Mexico said.  (Alexandria Sheriff's Office/AP)

He was arrested and extradited to the U.S. in 2017 and convicted of drug trafficking and other crimes. He is imprisoned in Colorado. 

