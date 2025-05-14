Teacher quits profession after viral rant on how AI is 'ruining' education

A former high school English teacher went viral this week after posting a candid video on social media announcing she was quitting the teaching profession because of how technology was "ruining" education.

In her video, which reached over 1 million views on TikTok, Hannah explained how AI tools have made teaching more difficult because students rely on technology to do the work for them and are unmotivated to put in effort themselves.

She said that kids do not know how to read because of read-aloud tools, and have short attention spans because of the "high stimulation" of social media.

"They want to use [technology] for entertainment. They don't want to use it for education," she said in a TikTok video which reached over 1 million views.

Hannah told " Fox & Friends " on Wednesday that she recently left the teaching profession after three years because of her frustrations with students' learning being stalled because of their dependence on technology.

"I think AI can be in a classroom in a very effective way if we teach children in the older grades how to use it properly. But if we’re allowing them this unlimited access in the classroom to use AI, they’re not going to do the work themselves," she told "Fox & Friends."

She explained how students would turn in essays written by ChatGPT and when she confronted them about it, they would tell her they’d rather get a failing grade on the assignment rather than write an essay on their own.

Hannah emphasized that she had plenty of "very motivated and bright students" and she doesn’t put the blame on the kids for these problems. But she thinks this technology is doing more harm than good when not used properly.

She is advocating for radical changes in order to help students be better prepared to succeed.

"I think we need to cut off technology from these kids probably until they go to college. Call me old-fashioned, but I just want you to look at the test scores. Look at the literacy rates. Look at the statistics. From when students didn't use technology… to now," she said in her original TikTok, which she has since made private.

At least eight states have enacted measures banning or restricting students’ use of cellphones in schools over the past two years, the Associated Press reported in January, with several others currently considering restrictions.

Both Republican and Democratic governors have signed cell phone bans into law, including Alabama and Missouri’s governors this week.

"Smart phones have beneficial roles when used in proper settings. However, these often-disruptive devices have no place in our classrooms during the school day except for educational purposes or during an emergency," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said while signing the ban on Wednesday. "The FOCUS Act will enable students to ‘focus’ on learning while in school rather than on their phones."