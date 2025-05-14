In-N-Out Burger makes major ingredient changes to drinks and popular condiment

In-N-Out Burger has announced a major menu switch, changing the ingredients of a few of its beverages.

"As part of our ongoing commitment to providing our customers with the highest-quality ingredients, we have removed artificial coloring from our Strawberry Shakes and Signature Pink Lemonade," Patty Pena, a spokesperson for the California-based burger joint, confirmed to Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

It is unclear which specific dyes have been removed by the popular fast-food restaurant or if the coloring will be replaced.

JIMMY DEAN, OTHER TYSON FOODS PRODUCTS DOING AWAY WITH SYNTHETIC DYES BY END OF MAY

Last month, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ban on petroleum-based synthetic dyes within the nation's food supply, citing health concerns.

Petroleum-based synthetic dyes are used to add color to food and drug items.

The dyes are commonly found in breakfast cereals, candy, snacks, beverages, vitamins and "other products [that are] aimed at children," according to an article titled "The Artificial Food Dye Blues," shared by the National Library of Medicine.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The FDA recently announced the approval of three natural-source colors in food items: Galdieria extract blue, butterfly pea flower extract and calcium phosphate.

Pena told Fox News Digital the chain will be making a major change to a staple condiment as well.

"We’re also in the process of transitioning to an upgraded ketchup, which is made with real sugar instead of high-fructose corn syrup," Pena said.

HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called out sugar during the agency's announcement on the artificial dye ban.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Sugar is poison," Kennedy said at the time. "And Americans need to know that it is poisoning us."

California-based certified nutritionist Courtney Swan of Realfoodology told Fox News Digital that high-fructose corn syrup needs to be examined.

High-fructose corn syrup is a processed sweetener derived from corn starch, which Swan classifies as an "ultraprocessed, refined sugar."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The syrup is "so far removed from its original source that it's not even recognizable as something that would be considered food anymore," Swan said.

Fox News Digital followed up with In-N-Out Burger for additional comment.