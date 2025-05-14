President Trump 'honored' by Democrats having 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

While President Donald Trump focuses on the "big, beautiful bill," trade deals and foreign policy, the Democratic Party continues to rage against his second term.

Despite the Left's outrage, Trump maintained he is "honored" by the continued "Trump Derangement Syndrome" during an exclusive interview aboard Air Force One on "Hannity."

"I think you have a lot of [Democrats] that — they don't know where they are right now. I think they don't know what to do, like men playing in women's sports," Trump said in an interview that aired Wednesday.

"They do suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome at a high level, and I guess I'm honored by that."

Democrats have long united around their opposition to Trump, but the party has also been in the political wilderness since November's elections, struggling with a messaging problem and a leadership problem.

Trump highlighted many Democrats' stance on transgender athletes competing in women's sports, arguing the issue is "99–1."

"They always say it's 80–20... A lot of these things are not 80–20," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. "In one way, I don't like talking about it because I don't want to talk them out of it because, you know, it would be harder to beat them if they were normal on things. It shows that they're almost insane."

The president also directed criticism toward Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., when asked about emerging party voices like Reps. Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Trump argued the longtime New York Democrat is "afraid" to go against the progressive wing of the party.

"I think he's afraid. I watch him. He's lost his confidence, totally. Chuck Schumer — I've known him so long, and he's in the other party, but I've know the guy so long — he's totally lost his confidence," Trump said.

Despite his observations, Trump bet Democratic lawmakers will "have to vote" in favor of the "big, beautiful bill." The president cited pharmaceutical and drug cuts as a major reason for potential Democratic support.

"I think a lot of Democrats are going to be forced to vote for the bill because you add this new element that, if this bill passes, you're going to get a 50% to 90% reduction in prescription drugs and pharmaceuticals," he said.

"When you add that in, how does a Democrat not vote? I don't think they can win an election if they don't vote for it."

