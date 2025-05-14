MORNING GLORY: About those illegal immigrants in the United States

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Nobody knows how many people in the United States are "illegal immigrants," or into what sub-categories those tens of millions fall.

Many millions entered legally on visas and have overstayed those visas. They are "illegal immigrants."

Some came with their parents, across the southern or northern border or via airplane and they are of all sorts of ages, from very young to middle-aged. They are "illegal immigrants."

JUDGE UPHOLDS TRUMP'S AUTHORITY TO DEPORT CRIMINAL MIGRANTS UNDER ALIEN ENEMIES ACT

Some crossed the border illegally in 1987 and have been here almost 40 years. The most recent "amnesty" occurred under President Ronald Reagan in 1986, so everyone who came in illegally after that amnesty is an "illegal immigrant" unless they found a sponsor and did the paperwork and met the requirements for a Green Card.

Some came to the states this week because, while President Donald Trump moved quickly and effectively to close the southern border, there are no doubt still a trickle of migrants finding difficult-to-detect means of entering the states. That President Trump could so quickly and effectively close the southern border, despite the repeated and obviously-now-conclusively-shown-to-be-false claims that President Biden needed new legislation to do so, will not be quickly forgotten.

For whatever reason, Democrats threw open the borders and despite the obvious and many terrible consequences of the massive wave of illegal migration that followed, it was the choice of the Biden-Harris administration to allow that to happen along with its consequent dire impacts on not just the men, women and children exploited by the cartels and human traffickers but also upon the state and local governments charged with the care of these millions of new arrivals from everywhere and those who have been victims of crimes committed by the criminals who came in with the wave.

(This governmental malpractice from Democrats at every level should be an issue in every election at every level for many cycles. Democrats wanted and got open borders. You don’t have to believe in "replacement theory" —I don’t, and reject the sinister accusations of its proponents— to note the wholesale incompetence of Democrats. We cannot ever allow such a massive influx of unvetted, self-selected migrants to rush the borders ever again, but Democrats in the White House and Congress can be counted on to do exactly the same thing when they next control the border. This should be a major issue in the 2026, 2028, 2030 and 2032 and beyond elections because this Democratic Party blessed the opening of the borders contract to law. They blessed it and encouraged it. They lied about the fact that it was happening and they lied about their ability to stop it. Democrats are the "no borders" party and will be for decades.)

Now American lawmakers must decide what to do with the tens of millions who are here. This is a moment for common sense conservatism to take control and spell out a plan. I raised the issue of "regularization" of this population with President Trump last week.

"I hope you will achieve immigration reform," I said to him, avoiding the hot-button word "amnesty," which implies an immediate and definite path to citizenship no matter how many years are made a condition of the process. Citizenship for people who entered the country illegally ought never to be on any negotiation table. I added: "Regularize the people who are here who are good people."

The president responded: "We’ll be looking at that, Hugh. We’ll be looking."

The president has no doubt supervised huge developments on which many hard working men and women probably did not have their immigration status settled and stamped. He’s a realist as well. His "Border Czar" Tom Homan and his Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem are rightly focused on the criminal and the violent, the cartel members and the security threats, beginning with those who have deportation orders already in place, but President Trump is focused on doing big things. "Regularization" of millions according to common sense rules alongside the deportation of criminals and the violent would be a very big thing.

If "regularization of the hard-working and law-abiding" became a Trumpian theme, it would be a big but doable lift. Here’s what a regularization process could look like: "Back to the future" time.

When America has been faced with massive tasks involving categorization of millions of people around the issue of "stay" or "go," it has been in the eras of the military draft, last very visible and controversial during the Vietnam War. The draft during Vietnam was a continuation of the system adopted after the Korean War Armistice when Congress passed the Reserve Forces Act of 1955, one which stayed in place in various forms until 1973 when President Nixon ended it. Since then the United States has had an "all volunteer" military.

America has used conscription in every long war from the American Revolution to the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, to the Vietnam War but not since.

In the last draft era, local draft boards covered the land, staffed by volunteers and covering a variety of geographical and population sizes who classified young men according to rules and rendered judgments on which of the potential draftees would go into uniform and those who would not.

The local boards were all subject a "district appeal board" established in each Congressional district which heard appeals from the decisions of the local draft boards. (Some accounts assess that there were 3,740 local draft boards with thousands of volunteer members. There were 435 "Congressional District" boards of appeal. Whether local or district, the membership of the boards was by presidential appointment.)

Assume some iteration of that model to deal with the millions of illegal immigrants, with membership of "regularization boards" emerging from a bipartisan selection process and charged with very broad authority to do one and only one thing: Give conditional permission —"blue cards" perhaps?— to any immigrant in the country without permission otherwise already obtained to remain unless and until arrested for any felony or violent misdemeanor.

This approach would incentivize law-abiding behavior and reward good conduct. It would also bring a population into legal status allowing for legal work and legal taxation. Whether active employment is required for regularization is something to be debated because most migrants are already working, but reluctance to implicate current employers in illegal activity hidden from them should not become a hinderance to regularization.

An open-ended request to applicants for conditional regularization to provide an account of their lives indicating that they should be regularized could include anything from tax returns filed, to utility bills paid and bank accounts maintained, multiple letters of reference from the community, family and friends. Most adults make judgments about men and women every day: Whom to employ; whom to hire for handyman work or child care; whom to travel with or room with…the list is endless. Migrants who intend only to build productive lives in the United States and who are working hard towards that end and doing so with respect to federal, state and local laws save the one that prohibited their entry or overstay could enjoy a presumption of regularization, one forfeited the moment of arrest or violence.

This is the broad outline of a big idea about how to begin to approach a massive reality: There are tens of millions of non-Americans in the country without permission. We need to narrow the number of people on whom the resources of our immigration control and removal and law enforcement resources are focused.

The economy and thus the future of the country need people who are hard-working and eager to learn. There need be no assumption of "chain migration" and there should even be explicit prohibitions on such incentives. Combining the "border hawk/regularization dove" inclinations creates a super-majority of Americans who are genuine moderates on the issue of illegal immigration. It is good policy. It is also great politics.

In my most recent interview of President Trump I noted to him that he had begun a political realignment, but I also noted past realignments have been begun and also lost for a failure to move to the center, most recently and obviously by President Obama who went left instead of to the center. His legacy is the Democratic Party of today: hard left and going farther left still.

President Trump can cement his legacy with a regularization program combined with the toughest of crackdowns on the criminal and the violent. If he decides to go for that, it’s a domestic equivalent of "Nixon-to-China," and a guarantee of the realignment lasting as well as his reputation as a one-of-a-kind president.

