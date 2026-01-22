Trump revokes Canada’s spot on ‘Board of Peace’ and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump revokes Canada’s spot on ‘Board of Peace’

2. Five takeaways from former special counsel Jack Smith's Capitol Hill testimony

3. Historic winter storm hours away from 2,000 mile path tearing through 40 states

ABDUCTION NIGHTMARE – Arizona influencer kidnapped in cartel hot spot after chilling ambush caught on video. Continue reading …

HORRIFYING LOSS – Former NFL player found stabbed to death at homeless camp, officials say. Continue reading …

WARRANT WAR – Suspected murder weapon and 'manifesto' could be tossed out as Mangione returns to court. Continue reading …

FIGHTING BACK – Felon followed woman home — then came face-to-face with her armed husband. Continue reading …

SOUND OF MADNESS – Mystery hum rattles American city as residents report sleepless nights and rising fear. Continue reading …

'IT’S A CULT' – Teachers union employee blows whistle on 'cult' where conservatives are the ‘enemy.’ Continue reading …

OPEN REVOLT – Democrats break with party leaders to fund ICE operations despite liberal outrage. Continue reading …

BLACK AND BLUE – White House explains bruise on Trump's hand that drew Davos attention. Continue reading …

BUNDLES OF JOY – Baby boom in the West Wing as Trump White House to welcome new arrivals. Continue reading … …

BRAIN DRAIN – 95% of faculty say AI making students dangerously dependent on technology. Continue reading …

INTERNAL STRIFE – CBS reporter explodes at top editor during heated meeting over long-delayed 'Inside CECOT' segment. Continue reading …

SKETCHY MOVE – 'Saturday Night Live' cuts skit offering tribute to Minnesotans, mocking ICE agent. Continue reading …

SOULS AT STAKE – Turning Point launches 'Make Heaven Crowded' tour to inspire faith and unity among youth. Continue reading …

BARRY W. POULSON & WILLIAM OWENS – America doesn't need to own Greenland — there's a better, more peaceful way. Continue reading …

JENNIE BRADLEY LICHTER – The March for Life is proof that life is a gift and truth still moves us. Continue reading …

PRIORITIES SET – Hoosiers QB's comments on love life resurface after national championship win. Continue reading …

POWERBALL PAYDAY – Arkansas winner claims $1.8B Powerball jackpot, chooses cash option. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Bessent gave Newsom what nickname? Which Beckham sparked a family feud? Take the quiz here …

BURIED TRUTH – Major treasure hoard recovered after detectorist kept it secret for years. Continue reading …

DARING DASH – Sneaky feline swipes a free snack — and it's caught on video. See video ...

PRESIDENT TRUMP – We'll have total access to Greenland. See video …

REZA PAHLAVI – Iranians are fighting to free the world from this terrorist regime. See video …

Tune in for more on Trump ending his first year back in office with a new Board of Peace and a potential Greenland deal. Check it out ...

