White House baby boom in full bloom as Usha Vance, top Trump aides announce pregnancies

The White House is experiencing a baby boom.

At least three women with close ties to the White House are pregnant, including second lady Usha Vance, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller, who is married to White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller.

The Vances announced Tuesday that they are expecting their fourth child in July. The couple share three children together: Ewan, Vivek and Mirabel.

"Usha and the baby are doing well, and we are all looking forward to welcoming him in late July," the Vances wrote in a statement shared on social media.

"During this exciting and hectic time, we are particularly grateful for the military doctors who take excellent care of our family and for the staff members who do so much to ensure that we can serve the country while enjoying a wonderful life with our children," they said.

The Vances have been married since 2014, and met while they were students at Yale Law School.

Leavitt announced Dec. 26, 2025, that she and her husband Nick were expecting their second child, who is due in May. Leavitt and her husband welcomed their first child, Niko, in July 2024.

"My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother," Leavitt told Fox News Digital. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth."

Leavitt told Fox News Digital in December 2025 that she is "extremely grateful to President Trump and our amazing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles for their support, and for fostering a pro-family environment in the White House."

"Nearly all of my West Wing colleagues have babies and young children, so we all really support one another as we tackle raising our families while working for the greatest president ever," Leavitt said.

Leavitt is the first press secretary to be pregnant, and is remaining press secretary, according to a senior White House official.

Likewise, Katie Miller, a conservative podcast host, and Stephen Miller shared a joint Instagram post Dec. 31, 2025, celebrating the new year and depicting Katie holding her baby bump. The couple shares three children: Mackenzie, Jackson and Hudson.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman and Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.