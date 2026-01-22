American OnlyFans star with Mexican cartel ties kidnapped at gunpoint outside mall

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Arizona OnlyFans star with alleged ties to a Mexican cartel was abducted at gunpoint by multiple armed men in Mexico Tuesday, according to footage that captured the incident.

The reported kidnapping of 20-year-old Mexican-American Nicole Pardo Molina, known for driving a distinctive lilac Cybertruck, was captured by her vehicle’s cameras.

According to Spanish outlet El Pais, the incident took place outside a shopping center in Culiacán, Sinaloa, where she was selling merchandise bearing the image of cartel leader Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán. The area where she lived and where her father is from is reportedly controlled by a rival faction of the Sinaloa Cartel, suggesting the kidnapping is possibly linked to cartel rivalry.

In the footage, Molina, who has more than 180,000 Instagram followers, was approached by a white Toyota Corolla and multiple attackers, who reportedly used tire spikes to bring her vehicle to a halt before pulling up alongside her, El Pais reported.

"According to initial investigations, three armed men in a stolen white vehicle threw tire spikes at the SUV the victim was traveling in, intercepted it, and then forced the victim into the car," authorities said, according to El País.

Chaos erupted as she struggled, desperately trying to slam the Toyota’s rear passenger door shut and scramble back into her own car, according to the footage.

The men appeared to eventually overpower her and force her into the back of the car, while a third man in the driver’s seat sped away.

El País reported that Molina was well-known in Culiacán for her customized lilac Cybertruck, a vehicle that made her instantly recognizable.

Authorities have confirmed Molina’s disappearance and opened a missing persons case to locate the 20-year-old. They are investigating possible links to the ongoing turf war between rival cartels.

According to the Attorney General's Office of the State of Sinaloa, officials have no information regarding her whereabouts and said, "It is considered that her safety may be at risk, as she could be a victim of a crime."

Molina was born and raised in the U.S., and her parents live in Phoenix, Arizona, El País reported. She frequently travels between Culiacán and Phoenix, where her family still lives.

El País added that Molina reportedly dropped out of school in the U.S. after the COVID-19 pandemic to pursue business ventures in Mexico.

While there were no confirmed criminal links prior to the kidnapping, authorities and media reports suggest the incident may be tied to cartel rivalries.

In 2025, hundreds of women were kidnapped or disappeared in Sinaloa alone, according to official figures. A growing number of influencers have also been threatened or killed for promoting or alluding to specific cartel factions. In May 2025, for instance, influencer Valeria Marquez was murdered during a TikTok livestream.