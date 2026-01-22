Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Former NFL defensive lineman stabbed to death in Los Angeles, records show

Johnson played in the NFL for a few years then won an ArenaBowl

Kevin Johnson, a former NFL defensive lineman who played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Oakland Raiders in the 1990s, was stabbed to death in Los Angeles, authorities said. He was 55.

Johnson’s body was discovered at a homeless encampment on Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office. The cause of death was listed as blunt head trauma and stab wounds, records showed.

Kevin Johnson tackles Emmitt Smith

Running back Emmitt Smith of the Dallas Cowboys (C) tries to go up and over to score but is stopped at the goal line by Philadelphia Eagles defenders Kurt Gouvea (54) and Kevin Johnson (94) in the first half of their game against the Dallas in Philadelphia.   (TOM MIHALEK/AFP via Getty Images)

His death was being investigated as a homicide. Fox News Digital reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for further comment.

"Unfortunately, it appears he was homeless," Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lt. Steve De Jong told Newsweek. "It looks like he was probably living there."

Johnson’s friends and family mourned him on social media.

Kevin Johnson vs the Redskins

Defensive lineman Kevin Johnson of the Philadelphia Eagles moves down the field during a game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 26, 1995. (Otto Greule Jr./Allsport)

He was a standout at Texas Southern before he was selected in the fourth round by the New England Patriots in 1993. He never played a down with the Patriots and didn’t appear in an NFL game until 1995, when he was with the Eagles.

He played 23 games for the Eagles between two seasons. He recorded 43 tackles and seven sacks. He returned one fumble for a touchdown as well.

Johnson joined the Raiders in 1997 and had 11 tackles in 15 games.

Kevin Johnson playing Arena Football

Kevin Johnson #99 of the Los Angeles Avengers falls trying to tackle Mike Jones #35 during the Arena Football game against the San Jose Sabercats at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California on June 2, 2001. (Kellie Landis/Allsport)

The defensive tackle took a chance at Arena Football when his time in the NFL was over. He played on both sides of the ball for the Orlando Predators and helped them to an ArenaBowl championship in 1998. He later played for the Los Angeles Avengers.

