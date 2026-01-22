TPUSA attendees worry over ‘division’ and 'darkness' as new ‘Make Heaven Crowded’ Tour kicks off

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

RIVERSIDE, Calif.—Turning Point USA Faith kicked off its "Make Heaven Crowded" tour in California on Wednesday, as Erika Kirk was joined by Christian influencers and speakers calling people to "faith and bold obedience to Jesus."

"It's very important to be here tonight because I think the whole world needs Jesus right now," Bella Rocha, from Anaheim Hills, told Fox News Digital.

"Jesus is the way, the truth, and the life, so I think that surrounding Him and having Him in your life is the most important thing at the moment," she continued.

The event, held at Harvest Riverside Church in the Los Angeles area, saw various spectators who echoed the same sentiment.

"It's more important that I'm here to, just not even for myself, [but] to talk to other people who may not know Christ or, you know, may not agree with my point of view," a local from Riverside who attended the event added.

When asked about the motivation behind her attendance, one crowd member pointed to controversial academic education policies being put into the minds of school-aged children.

"The most concerning to me is the agendas that they are pushing on the young children in elementary school, middle school, high school, and the reason I chose to come here today is because Jesus is the center of my life," Brooklyn, from Temecula, said.

"I'm just so excited to see each and every speaker," she continued.

Speakers and influencers at the event included, Christian influencer Bryce Crawford , pastors Greg Laurie and Lucas Miles, and "Girls Gone Bible" podcast hosts Angela Halili and Arielle Reitsma.

Erika Kirk told attendees that it was their job to bring people to Jesus Christ in their lives. She is the widow of the late Turning Point founder Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year and spoke openly about his faith as part of his conservative activism.

"I just want us to understand and realize that the fire of the Holy Spirit is not supposed to be contained within the four walls of the church. It's not," she said Wednesday. "If we want to continue the wildfire of this revival across the nation, our mission is simple. It's always been simple. It's always been simple. Bring people to Jesus. Make heaven crowded."

The "Make Heaven Crowded" tour currently has 28 listed events across the United States, with eight of them having confirmed dates.

"The world is very divided right now, especially when it comes to values and beliefs," another spectator from Anaheim Hills named Maddie added.

"This event is really important to just connect the younger generation and show them who Jesus is. There's a lot of division in our generation, especially, but in the world in general, and I just feel like God's light needs to be shown more in these situations, especially because there's a lot of darkness in the world," she said.