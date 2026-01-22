Armed husband confronts suspected Florida kidnapper after wife is followed home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police have ruled a Florida man’s actions as self-defense after he shot a felon who allegedly attempted to abduct his wife.

According to Fox News affiliate WTVT-TV, citing the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Palomo, a 36-year-old felon who had previously gone to prison for kidnapping and other crimes, attempted to abduct a woman who was walking her dog in Bradenton, Florida, on New Year's Day.

The woman managed to run away from Palomo's car and warned her husband, who went outside to confront Palomo.

Detectives say that Palomo began acting in a threatening way before advancing towards the husband. That's when, according to police, he allegedly opened fire on Palomo.

ARMED AMERICANS FIGHT BACK: INSIDE 2025’S MOST GRIPPING SELF-DEFENSE SHOOTINGS ACROSS THE US

Deputies arrived at the shooting at 12:27 a.m. to find the suspect, who died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. An autopsy found that Palomo died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Before the alleged abduction, Palomo reportedly caused a disturbance at a nearby Circle K while appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

According to the outlet, after reviewing the case, the State Attorney’s Office determined that the homeowner's actions were justified.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The names of the husband and the wife were not released in accordance with Marsy’s Law. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office for comment.