U.S.

Armed husband confronts suspected Florida kidnapper after wife is followed home

State Attorney's Office determined homeowner acted in self-defense when confronting Nicholas Palomo on New Year's Day

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Police have ruled a Florida man’s actions as self-defense after he shot a felon who allegedly attempted to abduct his wife.

According to Fox News affiliate WTVT-TV, citing the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, Nicholas Palomo, a 36-year-old felon who had previously gone to prison for kidnapping and other crimes, attempted to abduct a woman who was walking her dog in Bradenton, Florida, on New Year's Day.

The woman managed to run away from Palomo's car and warned her husband, who went outside to confront Palomo.

Detectives say that Palomo began acting in a threatening way before advancing towards the husband. That's when, according to police, he allegedly opened fire on Palomo.

Booking photo from 2023 of Nicholas Polomo

Nicholas Palomo in a 2023 booking photo. Police said that on Jan. 1, Palomo had caused a disturbance at nearby Circle K and appeared under the influence of drugs before approaching a woman walking her dog. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arrived at the shooting at 12:27 a.m. to find the suspect, who died at the scene despite life-saving efforts. An autopsy found that Palomo died at the scene from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Before the alleged abduction, Palomo reportedly caused a disturbance at a nearby Circle K while appearing to be under the influence of drugs.

Home of the couple where the shooting took place

The State Attorney's Office determined the homeowner acted in self-defense when confronting Nicholas Palomo on New Year's Day. (WTVT-TV)

According to the outlet, after reviewing the case, the State Attorney’s Office determined that the homeowner's actions were justified.

Manatee County Police

The Manatee County Sheriff's Department ruled that the homeowner's action were justified. (Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

The names of the husband and the wife were not released in accordance with Marsy’s Law. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X @s_rumpfwhitten
