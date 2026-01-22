Expand / Collapse search
Luigi Mangione

Judge orders Altoona cop to court as Mangione hopes to have backpack search tossed

Altoona police officer ordered to testify about department protocols while defense seeks to dismiss top federal charges

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Transcript of Altoona PD's call to NYPD on Luigi Mangione's arrest released Video

Transcript of Altoona PD's call to NYPD on Luigi Mangione's arrest released

Fox News senior correspondent Eric Shawn reports on the arrest of alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione, now a point of contention amid a evidence suppression hearing as defense claims his bag was illegally searched.

A police officer from Altoona, Pennsylvania, is due in court today to testify about the department's protocols on handling the personal property of an arrested suspect as accused assassin Luigi Mangione hopes to have evidence thrown out of the federal case against him.

When police arrested him five days after the ambush murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, prosecutors said they found anti-insurance industry writings in his backpack along with the suspected murder weapon and other evidence.

The New York City shooting happened in front of a surveillance camera, and police released other surveillance images in a wanted poster amid a nationwide manhunt.

IF STALKING AND ASSAULT AREN'T ‘CRIMES OF VIOLENCE,’ DEATH PENALTY VANISHES

Luigi Mangione makes facial expression in court

Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Supreme Court for a suppression hearing as both sides prepare to wrap up arguments, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025. (Curtis Means for Daily Mail via Pool)

Customers and staff at an Altoona McDonald's spotted Mangione days later eating breakfast and called police, leading to his arrest.

Mangione's lawyers have taken issue with the search of his belongings, which they say happened without a warrant.

They raised similar concerns in a New York state court, leading to testimony from a number of Altoona officers, the McDonald's manager and additional witnesses.

POLICE SERGEANT DENIES HEARING LUIGI MANGIONE MOTHER'S ALLEGED DAMNING STATEMENT ABOUT CEO KILLING

The state judge has not yet issued a ruling.

police take crime scene photos in Manhattan where Brian Thompson was killed

A member of the NYPD Crime Scene Unit takes a picture of a shell casing found at the scene where UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was shot and killed in Midtown Manhattan, in New York City, Dec. 4, 2024. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Prosecutors say police did nothing wrong and maintain that the evidence would have been found inevitably since the bag was with Mangione when he was arrested.

Judge Margaret M. Garnett ordered the officer's presence after oral arguments on the defense motion to suppress evidence from Mangione's backpack. She said it does not have to be an officer involved in the arrest.

The government was also ordered to provide her with a copy of the affidavit in support of the federal search warrant.

Photo of Brian Thompson was was the Chief Executive Officer of UnitedHealthcare Unit until he was shot in New York City in December 2024

UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed on Dec. 4, 2024. (Businesswire)

In a separate effort, the defense is vying to have the top federal charges against Mangione thrown out — which would spare him from facing the death penalty if convicted of the remaining charges.

In order for the murder charge to fall under federal jurisdiction, prosecutors need to show an underlying "crime of violence" was committed. They are alleging that was the stalking of Thompson across state lines before his murder.

The father of two lived and worked in Minnesota and traveled to New York for a business conference. He was shot outside the hotel where it was supposed to be held.

Surveillance footage still shows the suspect in the shooting death of the CEO of United Healthcare was shot to death in what looks to be a targeted attack.

A surveillance image released by the NYPD shows the suspect in the shooting death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024. (NYPD Crimestoppers)

Following oral arguments on the issue, Mangione's lawyers sent the judge a letter citing a Ninth Circuit decision that happened days later in United States v. Gomez. The appellate court found that a California law on assault with a deadly weapon does not meet the "crime of violence" threshold due to legal technicalities.

"It’s like a series of dominos — the only way that the federal government can get to a death penalty charge in their case is if the murder was committed during the course of a violent felony," said Joshua Ritter, a Los Angeles criminal defense attorney and Fox News contributor. "And the reason that they need that is because they need what’s called a federal hook to get them federal jurisdiction. So the way that they get that hook is through the stalking."
