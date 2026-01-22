White House explains bruise on Trump's hand

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House on Thursday explained a visible bruise on President Donald Trump’s left hand after it drew attention during a Board of Peace signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News that Trump had bruised his hand after hitting it on the corner of the signing table during the event.

A White House official added the president is more prone to bruising because he takes a daily aspirin, a regimen previously disclosed by his physicians. The White House also noted to Fox News that photos taken Wednesday showed no bruising.

The bruise prompted widespread speculation online as images from the ceremony circulated on social media.

"They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don't want thick blood pouring through my heart," Trump told The Wall Street Journal earlier this year. "I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?"

He admitted he takes a large dose of aspirin daily and is hesitant to take a lower amount.

"I'm a little superstitious," he told the Journal.

Trump has covered up his hand at public events, with bandages or what appears to be some type of makeup.

The commander in chief previously fueled health concerns after announcing he had an MRI done in October.

The White House released a memo on Dec.1 from Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, that said Trump underwent advanced imaging at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as a preventative measure.

"The purpose of this imaging is preventive: to identify issues early, confirm overall health, and ensure he maintains long-term vitality and function," Barbabella said.

"President Trump's cardiovascular imaging is perfectly normal. There is no evidence of arterial narrowing impairing blood flow or abnormalities in the heart or major vessels," he added. "The heart chambers are normal in size, the vessel walls appear smooth and healthy, and there are no signs of inflammation, or clotting. Overall, his cardiovascular system shows excellent health."

Fox News' Patrick Ward contributed to this report.