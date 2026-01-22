Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Quizzes

Fox News Digital's News Quiz: January 23, 2026

How closely were you following this week's headlines?

By Fox News Staff Fox News

Test your news knowledge with this week's Fox News Digital News Quiz, in which Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hurled a creative insult toward California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and one of the Beckham children broke their silence on their feud with their parents.

Looking for another challenge?

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argued with OB-GYN Dr. Nisha Verma during a congressional hearing, and parents threw punches during a Catholic youth basketball game in last week's News Quiz.

Test your knowledge of sports soundtracks, entertainment empires and more in this week's American Culture Quiz.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

If you're looking to play even more, you can find all of our quizzes by clicking here.

Check back next week for the latest News Quiz from Fox News Digital. Thanks for playing!

This article was written by Fox News staff.

Close modal

Continue