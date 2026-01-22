Trump snubs Canada by withdrawing country's invite to join 'most prestigious Board of Leaders ever'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Canada was no longer welcome to his newly established Board of Peace.

In a statement posted on Truth Social, Trump rescinded Canada's invitation, informing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney that his country could no longer join the "most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled."

"Dear Prime Minister Carney: Please let this Letter serve to represent that the Board of Peace is withdrawing its invitation to you regarding Canada’s joining, what will be, the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled, at any time," Trump wrote.

Trump unveiled the board during a speech and signing ceremony Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, with leaders from Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Central and Southeast Asia joining him on stage.

The president's rebuff came after he said Wednesday that the United States should control Greenland to build a large-scale "Golden Dome" missile defense system, which he said would also protect Canada, which he argued depends on U.S. security.

"We're building a Golden Dome that's going to, just by its very nature, going to be defending Canada. Canada gets a lot of freebies from us, by the way. They should be grateful also," Trump said during the forum in Davos.

"But they're not. I watched your prime minister yesterday. He wasn't so grateful. They should be grateful to us, Canada. Canada lives because of the United States. Remember that, Mark, the next time you make your statements," he said, referring to remarks Carney made earlier this week.

While Carney did not mention Trump by name, he warned in his remarks that the rules-based international order is breaking down as "great powers" increasingly wield economic and security leverage to coerce allies.

The prime minister argued that "middle powers" like Canada must heed the "wake-up call" that compliance does not guarantee safety, urging instead a strategy focused on diversification, collective action and respect for sovereignty.

Trump said he will chair the new peace board, which will also feature senior political, diplomatic and business figures, including his son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and billionaire Marc Rowan.

The president has invited Russia, Belarus, France, Germany, Vietnam, Finland, Ukraine, Ireland, Greece, Israel and China, to join the board.

Fox News Digital's Ashley Carnahan contributed to this report.