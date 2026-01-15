Major Roman treasure hoard recovered after detectorist kept it secret for years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A hoard of hundreds of Roman-era silver coins and precious metals was recovered in northern Germany — years after it went unreported to authorities.

The find was announced by the Lower Saxony State Office for the Preservation of Monuments (NLD) in October. It was found near Borsum, in the district of Hildesheim.

The hoard consisted of 450 silver coins, bars of silver, a gold ring and a gold coin.

German officials said the 2,000-year-old hoard was discovered by a detectorist in 2017 — but it wasn't until April 2025 that he reported it.

NLD archaeologists headed to the site in October to find exactly where the hoard was taken, and to "recover objects still in the ground," the organization said.

"Particular attention was paid to the question whether — despite the destroyed context of the find — information about the type of burial 2,000 years ago could still be obtained through the improper excavation in 2017," the statement added.

"As part of this investigation, additional coins were found; the treasure trove was completely recovered after the excavation was completed."

It's unusual to keep these types of finds secret.

The NLD also described the treasure as "one of the largest treasure troves of Roman coins in Lower Saxony."

"Given the present state of knowledge, the coins can be dated to the early Roman Empire, a time of co-existence, juxtaposition and opposition between Romans and Germanic peoples," the statement said.

Officials cautioned that a comprehensive scientific analysis was still needed.

"Only then can it be assessed where the artifacts came from and why they were buried here," said the NLD. "Were they Romans or Germanic peoples?"

The detectorist who found the hoard will not face legal repercussions, as the statute of limitations expired, officials said.

Sebastian Messal, an archaeologist at NLD, told Fox News Digital that treasures like this are rare to find in Lower Saxony, but not unheard of.

"Comparable discoveries are nevertheless well known in the region… Among other examples, 3,000 coins were recovered in Jever, and more than 1,100 Roman coins are known from Lengerich," he said.

As of mid-January, Messal added that the finds are still awaiting scientific analysis — but the scientific value of the hoard is "enormous."

The hoard's monetary value has not been reviewed. Messal noted that a single Roman denarius can fetch up to 130 euros depending on its condition.

How the hoard was buried in the first place remains unclear, Messal said, because the detectorist's improper excavation destroyed the original archaeological context.

He also added that it's unusual to keep these types of finds secret.

"There is a legal obligation to report such discoveries in Lower Saxony… New finds like these should, of course, be excavated under proper scientific conditions," he added.