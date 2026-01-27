Trump launches midterm push in Iowa with crucial warning and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

1. Trump launches midterm push in Iowa with crucial warning

2. Ilhan Omar sprayed by unknown substance after man charges her at town hall

3. Secretary Rubio testifies on Venezuela strategy after Republican vote flip

MAJOR HEADLINES

WINTER FURY – Next big storm threat brewing could 'bomb' out along East Coast with heavy snow. Continue reading …

DISCHARGED – Anti-ICE nurse fired after pushing paralytic drug in viral video about sabotaging agents. Continue reading …

CHANTS TO CUFFS – Tables turn on anti–Border Patrol agitators as arrests expose several criminal histories. Continue reading …

PROMINENT TIES – Final words heard before deadly business jet crash killed 6, some victims identified. Continue reading …

HERO'S END – He went to help his church — retired police sergeant never made it home. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

ONE NATION, UNDER GOD – Iowa man stops Trump at restaurant with unexpected request before speech. Continue reading …

HUMAN COST – House launches investigation into hospitals allegedly letting foreign patients jump organ transplant lines. Continue reading …

CZAR TAKES CHARGE – Homan meets with Walz, Frey as Trump shakes up immigration enforcement in Minnesota. Continue reading …

TURN UP THE HEAT – Ted Cruz urges US to arm Iranian protesters as militias warn of total war. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

RESET BUTTON – Trump laments shooting deaths of Good and Pretti, insists Minnesota personnel shuffle is not a ‘pullback.’ Continue reading …

IDENTITY CRISIS – New book claims Shakespeare was actually a Black, Jewish woman poet. Continue reading …

LOST IN SPACE – 'Fragile' White men mocked by 'Star Trek' actress as she doubles down on diversity push. Continue reading …

HOLLYWOOD REVOLT – ‘Full House’ star breaks silence on immigration enforcement after fatal shooting. Continue reading …

OPINION

JONATHAN ALPERT – A therapist’s warning: Trump didn’t break America — permanent outrage did. Continue reading …

YUVAL DAVID – Hollywood’s selective silence on Iran exposes the lie of celebrity activism. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BEHIND THE SCENES – 'Yellowstone' actress expresses shame over series conclusion after drama. Continue reading …

BLAST FROM THE PAST – McDonald's brings back iconic items from the 1980s. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on airport architecture and Olympic outlooks. Take the quiz here …

GLAMOUR MODE – Sydney Sweeney shares steamy photos ahead of new lingerie line launch. Continue reading …

WATCH YOUR HEAD – Hotel visitors in Norman, Oklahoma, got a breakfast surprise. See video ...

WATCH

SEN. RON DESANTIS – Blue states are actively sabotaging law enforcement. See video …

BRENT SADLER – Iran must offer a good deal or face the hammer as US armada arrives. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in for a deep dive into Trump’s new strategy to rally support for GOP economic priorities and border security ahead of the 2026 midterms. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













