New York

Retired NYPD officer collapses, dies shoveling snow for churchgoers during devastating Northeast winter storm

Roger McGovern reportedly suffered heart attack while shoveling at Our Lady of Victory Church where he was usher

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
A New York community is mourning the death of a retired NYPD officer who died after reportedly suffering a heart attack while shoveling snow during last weekend’s major winter storm. 

Roger McGovern, a 60-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, collapsed while shoveling at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park, Long Island on Sunday, according to ABC 7. 

"They said that he was at church and he had a seizure [and] by the time he got to the hospital, he passed," friend Kevin Troy told the outlet. 

Retired NYPD sergeant Roger McGovern

Roger McGovern, a 60-year-old retired NYPD sergeant, reportedly collapsed while shoveling snow during a winter storm in Long Island, New York, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.  (Brendan McGovern/Facebook)

McGovern had walked a mile in the bitter cold to clear pathways for parishioners to attend Sunday mass at the same church where he served as an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus, CBS 2 reported.

"He had spoken to the priest and said that he was going to go out and shovel the sidewalk for the parishioners so they could get in and before he started shoveling he had collapsed," Troy said.

Tragically, McGovern suffered a heart attack while shoveling, according to CBS 2. 

Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park, Long Island

Roger McGovern was reportedly shoveling snow to clear pathways for parishioners to attend Sunday mass at Our Lady of Victory Church in Floral Park, Long Island, where he served as an usher and member of the Knights of Columbus, on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026.  (Google Maps)

"After a career spent in service to this city, Sergeant McGovern passed away while helping his community during the recent snowstorm. His dedication to others did not end with his retirement," the Sergeants Benevolent Association said in a social media post

McGovern retired from the NYPD in 2008, the department confirmed to Fox News Digital. 

Our Lady of Victory Church did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment. 

Snow plows on the Long Island Expressway

Snow plows make their way east on the Long Island Expressway between exits 57-58 in Islandia, New York, on January 25, 2026.  (James Carbone/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

The frigid weekend left behind a path of devastation, with New York City officials reporting eight deaths stemming from the cold temperatures that resulted in 8 to 15 inches of snow in some neighborhoods, according to FOX 8. 

As of Tuesday, 36 deaths across 14 states have been attributed to the winter storm that pummeled the Northeast over the weekend.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
