Sydney Sweeney turns up the heat with jaw-dropping photos ahead of lingerie line launch

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sydney Sweeney has officially turned up the heat by announcing the launch of her upcoming lingerie line, and the jaw-dropping photos say it all.

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old actress took to social media to announce the Jan. 28 launch of Syrn (pronounced "sye-rin") with sizzling new promotional photos.

"I was in the 6th grade with DDs. I hated the bra I had to wear," Sweeney said in a statement via a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "When I bought my first cute bra that actually fit, I wore it to pieces. Designing for different bodies is a huge part of Syrn.

SYDNEY SWEENEY SPARKS BACKLASH AFTER SCALING HOLLYWOOD SIGN FOR AFTER-DARK PHOTO SHOOT

"I wanted to create a place where women can move between all the different versions of who we are," she continued. "I love working on cars, I go waterskiing, I’ll dress up for the red carpet then go home to snuggle my dogs. I’m not one thing, no woman is.

"Lingerie is such a fun way to express yourself," she added. "You get to feel feminine, and you get to feel powerful. You get to keep it all for yourself, if you want."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Syrn offers 44 sizes, ranging from 30B to 42DDD, with most styles under $100. The lingerie line is structured into four core personas that shape the style of the pieces: Comfy, Playful, Romantic and Seductress.

The Emmy-nominated actress has been working on a lingerie line that has received backing from Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, a source familiar with the matter told Us Weekly last year.

"This has been a huge project for her and something she’s been working on for the last year," the source said .

INSIDE BEZOS' ITALIAN WEDDING EXTRAVAGANZA THAT'S COSTING MORE THAN YOU THINK

Her brand was also backed by Ben Schwerin, a partner at private equity firm Coatue.

The private equity firm recently launched a fund focused on investing in high-growth public and private tech companies. The family offices of Bezos and PC company founder Michael Dell have committed to provide $1 billion of the initial capital for the fund, according to The Wall Street Journal.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

A pitch deck viewed by the Journal indicated the fund aims to invest between 20% to 50% of its assets in private investments with the rest earmarked for public stocks.

One day before announcing the line, the "Euphoria" actress appeared to climb the iconic Hollywood sign in the dead of night in an effort to share a message ahead of the upcoming launch.

In a video obtained by TMZ , Sweeney, wearing black cargo pants, a black hoodie and a black hat, hung a clothesline of bras over the sign all while being filmed.

According to TMZ, Sweeney and her team received a permit from FilmLA to shoot near the Hollywood sign. However, they did not have permission to climb or touch the sign.

In an email sent to TMZ, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which owns the intellectual property rights to use the image of the Hollywood sign, confirmed that Sweeney did not have clearance to go that far.

"There was no permission granted to do this, as is required," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce told the outlet.

According to the outlet, Sweeney could be at risk of being charged with criminal trespassing and/or vandalism .

Representatives for Sweeney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The LAPD told Fox News Digital that there is currently no investigation. "No crime was committed," the representative stated.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Steve Nissen, said, "The production involving Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood Sign, as reported by TMZ, was not authorized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce nor did we have prior knowledge of it.

"The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce owns the intellectual property rights to the image of the Hollywood Sign so that anyone intending to use and/or access the Hollywood Sign for commercial purposes must obtain a license or permission from the Hollywood Chamber to do so. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce did not grant a license or permission of any kind to the production involving Sydney Sweeney as reported by TMZ, nor did anyone seek a license or permission from the Chamber for that production."