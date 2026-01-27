VCU anti-ICE nurse fired after referencing paralytic drug in video instructing 'sabotage' of ICE agents

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A nurse at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health has been fired after making a series of videos suggesting ways to harm ICE agents.

"Following an investigation, the individual involved in the social media videos is no longer employed by VCU Health," the hospital told Fox News Digital in a Tuesday night statement. "In addition, VCU Health has fulfilled its reporting requirements under Virginia state law."

On Tuesday morning, the hospital said that it and the VCU Police were investigating the nurse over the posts after they went viral on X.

"We prioritize the health and safety of anyone who comes to us for care. We are aware of a series of videos that appear to have been posted by an individual confirmed to be an employee of our health system," VCU told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The content of the videos is highly inappropriate and does not reflect the integrity or values of our health system."

"VCU Police are assisting with this investigation," the university continued. "Per policy, while the investigation is underway, the individual is on administrative leave and will not be in our facilities or interacting with patients."

The nurse in question used a now-deleted TikTok account, Redheadredemption, and was quickly identified as an employee at VCU Health. Popular X account LibsOfTikTok posted a compilation of three of the nurse's TikTok videos on X, sparking viral outrage.

In one video, simply captioned with "#ice #resistance #sabotage," the nurse instructed others to use a "sabotage tactic" against opponents.

"I thought of something good," she said.

"Sabotage tactic, or at least scare tactic. All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end," she said. "Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever. Whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe."

Succinylcholine is an anesthetic that causes rapid, short-acting muscle paralysis. The paralytic effect typically lasts for four to six minutes.

In another video where she is dressed in scrubs, she suggests using poison ivy to infect others.

"OK for today's resistance tip, I vote — anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that, with gloves, obviously, and get it in some water. Like a gallon of water. And get the poison ivy oak water and I'm going to put it into a water gun. Aim for faces, hands."

That video was simply titled, "#resist."

In a third video captioned "#staytoxic," the nurse sends a message to single women, telling them to go on dates with ICE agents and spike their drinks.

"Single ladies, where these ICE guys are going, have a chance to do something, you know, not without risk, but could help the cause for sure," she said. "Get on Tinder, get on Hinge, find these guys. They're around. [If] they're an ICE agent, bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick. You know, nobody's going to die. Just enough to incapacitate them and get them off the street for the next day. Highly, easily deniable."

"I'm just saying, let's get them where they eat," she said. "Somebody's not going to be supporting these guys. Where's the hotel where they eat? Who makes that breakfast? Let's find them."

Later in the video, she said, "Let's make their lives f------ miserable," and directed her followers to talk with anyone who knows where ICE agents are.

"Talk to the people who work at the places where they are," she said.