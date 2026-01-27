Minn anti-Border Patrol riot backfires as agitators allegedly hurl objects at cops, arrests expose rap sheets

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Several of the agitators arrested outside a Minnesota hotel where they believed Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino was staying have criminal records, with one arrestee openly embracing a "disrupt disturb resist" slogan on Instagram.

The agitators were outside the SpringHill Suites by Marriott in Maple Grove, Minnesota, on Monday night where they had thought Bovino was staying. Arrests were made after authorities said the demonstration was "no longer considered peaceful," and declared it an unlawful assembly.

Maple Grove police said its officers were responding to reports of a protest at the hotel, adding that it escalated when agitators allegedly began damaging property and throwing objects at officers.

Several people were arrested after they allegedly did not leave once an unlawful assembly and dispersal order was issued, officials said.

"The Maple Grove Police Department respects and upholds the First Amendment rights of individuals to peacefully assemble and express their views. Our priority remains the safety and security of all residents, visitors, and property within our community," police said in a statement to KSTP. "At that point, the activity was no longer considered peaceful. Individuals participating in criminal acts are not protected under the First Amendment and were subject to arrest."

Here are the 13 people arrested by police after protesting outside the hotel where they believed Bovino was staying:

Justin Neal Shelton

Justin Neal Shelton was arrested on charges of obstructing legal process. In 2007, Shelton pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree aggravated robbery after prosecutors said he beat up a pregnant woman while he and another individual were trying to steal her car, according to the Pioneer Press.

When the woman asked Shelton and the other person to leave, they knocked her to the ground and kept kicking her, even striking her with a bottle. The woman's fetus wasn't harmed in the incident.

Shelton was sentenced to almost five years in prison. At sentencing, Shelton apologized for his role in the attack.

"First of all, I want to say how sorry I am," Shelton said. "Even though I was intoxicated at the time, that does not justify my wrongdoing."

In October 2020, Shelton was also convicted of possessing a firearm or ammunition after committing a violent crime, court records show.

Abraham Nelson Coleman

Abraham Nelson Coleman, 45, was arrested on charges of damage to property. Previously, Coleman has been convicted of the following crimes since 2003:

- Theft

- Theft

- Felony theft

- Damage to property

- Damage to property

- Damage to property

- Theft

Jaylynn Marie Rodriguez

Jaylynn Marie Rodriguez, 24, was arrested on charges of riot. According to her LinkedIn, Rodriguez is a 1L student at the University of Minnesota Law School. She attended Macalester College with a BA in sociology. While at Macalester College, she was a cultural programming coordinator for the Latinx Student Union and program assistant for the Lealtad-Suzuki Center for Social Justice.

Rayna Michelle Alston

Rayna Michelle Alston, 21, was arrested on charges of riot. Alston, a resident of Minneapolis, wrote "disrupt disturb resist" on her Instagram biography section. One of her most recent Instagram stories promotes a "Nationwide shutdown" on Jan. 30.

"No work. No School. No Shopping," the Instagram story reads.

Josephine Jay Guilbeau

Josephine Jay Guilbeau, 37, was arrested on charges of riot. She was escorted out of a U.S. Senate hearing in September after she allegedly disrupted the hearing and accused committee members of being "complicit" in genocide in Israel, according to Democracy Now.

Guilbeau posted an Instagram video on Monday night showing her with agitators, calling the police response a "military operation."

Freya Ebbesen

Freya Ebbesen, 23, was arrested on charges of riot. According to Ebbesen's LinkedIn, she's a birth assistant and clinic nurse at The Minnesota Birth Center. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor's degree in nursing studies.

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau

Cashmere Hamilton-Grunau, 19, was arrested on charges of riot. According to his Facebook account, Hamilton-Grunau attended Morehouse College, where he played football.

John Linden Gribble

John Linden Gribble, 40, was arrested on charges of riot. Previously, Gribble has been convicted of the following crimes:

- Misdemeanor Fourth Degree DWI

- Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol

Samantha Faye Muchowski

Samantha Faye Muchowski, 24, was arrested on charges of riot.

Baley Rae Schlosser

Baley Rae Schlosser, 26, was arrested on charges of riot.

Sarah Nicole Workman

Sarah Nicole Workman, 28, was arrested on charges of riot.

Oliver Kilgore Jones

Oliver Kilgore Jones, 27, was arrested on charges of damage to property.

Megan Ashley Larson

Megan Ashley Larson, 24, was arrested on charges of riot.

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion contributed to this report.