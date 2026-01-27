Expand / Collapse search
Maine

Well-known Texas attorney’s wife among victims of deadly private jet crash in Maine

6 people killed when business jet flipped upside down and caught fire during takeoff during winter storm

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Emergency vehicles surround Maine plane crash site, 6 dead

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a private aircraft crashed on takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday, killing all six aboard. (Credit: WABI)

Family and friends are mourning after six people were killed when a private business jet bound for France crashed during takeoff from Bangor International Airport in Maine on Sunday night, erupting into flames and leaving no survivors.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the jet flipped upside down and caught fire during departure, at about 7:45 p.m. local time, amid Winter Storm Fern.

Right before takeoff, someone was heard on the flight radio saying, "Let there be light," the New York Post reported.

Multiple emergency crews rushed to the scene as controllers were heard saying, "Aircraft upside down. We have a passenger aircraft upside down."

FAA officials have not yet released the cause of the crash, citing "unknown circumstances" on departure. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified and will investigate.

Tara and Kurt Arnold smile

Tara and Kurt Arnold are seen in a photograph posted on social media. Tara was reportedly killed in a plane crash in Bangor, Me., Sunday. (Kurt Arnold/Facebook)

The jet was registered to a partner of personal injury law firm Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers in Houston.

Sources told local news station ABC13 Tara Arnold, an attorney at the firm and wife of founding partner Kurt Arnold, was aboard the doomed flight.

The Louisiana native was a 46-year-old mother of two, according to the firm's website.

Kurt Arnold, who has won more than $20 billion in verdicts and settlements for his clients, and his business partner, Jason Itkin, were reportedly not on the flight.

Arnold and Itkin Trial Lawyers did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Jacob Hosmer selfie

Jacob Hosmer, a man identified as a victim in a fatal plane crash in Maine. (Jacob Hosmer/Facebook)

The pilot, Jacob Hosmer, 47, also perished in the crash, his father, Gary, told KPRC2.

Fellow aviator Bob Howie shared a photo of Hosmer on Facebook, describing him as a "very good friend."

"I’m on the right, but, on the left, is my very good friend Jacob Hosmer who was pilot-in-command last night when his Challenger 650 crashed on takeoff from Bangor, Maine," Howie wrote in a post. "I knew Jake’s co-pilot equally well and had flown with him too. God bless, you guys! Godspeed and fair winds, fellas. Loved sharing the skies with y’all. Big loss."

Hosmer's cousin, David Lopez Jr., also took to social media following the tragedy, calling him "a role model."

"It's surreal to think my cousin Jacob is no longer with us. He was the light of the room and his big smile was infectious," Lopez wrote on Facebook. "I don't know that I ever told him, but he was a role model to me and will be forever missed. Please pray for the entire Hosmer family during these difficult times."

Hosmer, an experienced pilot, started working for Arnold and Itkin in May 2025, according to his LinkedIn account.

Shawna Collins holding a birthday cake

Shawna Collins, was identified by family members as one of the victims in a fatal plane crash in Maine. (Shawna Collins/Instagram)

A third victim was identified as Shawna Collins, according to ABC13.

Collins’ daughter reportedly told the outlet her mother, an event planner, was traveling to Europe for a business trip.

The identities of the six people killed on the flight have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

The airport canceled or diverted flights following the crash, and remained closed on Monday, according to a statement posted on the Bangor Maine Police Department Facebook page.

Fox News Digital's Alex Nitzberg, Greg Wehner and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
