John Stamos breaks political silence, calls ICE operations 'cruel' after Minneapolis shooting

"Full House" star John Stamos broke his silence on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations as backlash against Border Patrol’s fatal Minneapolis shooting on Saturday grows.

In a handwritten note posted to Stamos’ Instagram story on Monday, the actor condemned ICE as "cruel."

"I usually stay out of politics," Stamos’ note began. "This doesn’t feel like that. What I’m seeing from ICE feels cruel."

Minneapolis residents Renee Good and Alex Pretti were fatally shot by federal agents during immigration enforcement operations in January, sparking thousands to protest in the city.

"Border czar" Tom Homan will meet with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, President Donald Trump announced, amid multiple reports some Border Patrol agents will be leaving Minnesota "imminently."

Stamos doubled down on his criticism of ICE, adding he trusts his "own eyes."

"When people are treated like threats instead of human beings, when fear is the tactic; something is broken," he argued.

While the actor did not explicitly name members of the Trump administration, nor those killed by law enforcement, he ended the statement on an ominous note.

"Lately it feels like the bad guys are winning," Stamos said.

Stamos also responded to conservatives’ common criticism of liberal actors to "stay in your lane."

"[That line] doesn’t apply when basic humanity is the lane," he said. "This is all of our lane!"

The 62-year-old went on to criticize "the hypocrisy," again failing to mention any names.

"The speed of the cycle has erased shame," he added. "This doesn’t feel right, and staying quiet feels worse."

"Maybe the least we can do is not look away," he ended his note.

Investigations into Good’s and Pretti’s deaths remain ongoing.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stamos’ publicist for comment but did not receive a comment in time for publication.