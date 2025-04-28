Trump flaunts deported violent illegal aliens with mug shot posters on White House lawn and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump puts deported violent illegals' mug shots on White House lawn

2. Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in massive raid

3. Packed ferry ride turns deadly after getting struck by boat

MAJOR HEADLINES

‘DRILL BABY, DRILL’ – After 100 days in the White House, Americans say what they want President Trump to focus on next. Continue reading …

SEEING RED – US adversary's billion-dollar footprint 50 miles off Florida raises alarm, expert warns. Continue reading …

PROPERTY WARS – Greenland's prime minister says whether island can be bought as Trump floats big purchase. Continue reading …

LOCKED UP – Second suspect arrested in connection to DHS Secretary Noem's purse snatching. Continue reading …

ROUGHING THE PASSER – Prank caller behind NFL draft day controversy with Shedeur Sanders identified. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

‘TROUBLEMAKERS’ – Trump says 'disruptors' at GOP town hall events should be ‘immediately ejected.’ Continue reading …

‘PELOSI ACT’ – Republican pushes ban on lawmakers from trading stocks while in office. Continue reading …

'SIMPLY NOT READY' – REAL ID rollout could cause national headache, state lawmaker warns. Continue reading …

REPORT CARD – Mike Johnson praises Trump's first 100 days: More than most leaders ‘accomplish in their entire lifetimes.’ Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HISTORY LESSON – Ex-MSNBC host Joy Reid claims Roman Empire fell because of no diversity, warns US will be next. Continue reading …

‘RELENTLESSLY HOSTILE’ – ABC, NBC and CBS hit Trump with 92% negative coverage: study. Continue reading …

'RIGHT FOR THE AUDIENCE' – '60 Minutes' calls out corporate owner Paramount on the air, says producer who quit felt interfered with. Continue reading …

'SOMETHING HEROIC' – NYT columnist calls arrested judge's actions 'civil obedience.' Continue reading …

OPINION

CAROL ROTH – Trump should meet with Main Street businessmen. They deserve it. Continue reading …

BOBBY JINDAL & NEWT GINGRICH – The American people will support Medicaid reform. Here's why. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

SCARY SCENE – Police release video of the moments before deadly clash with wife of rock band bassist. Continue reading …

MAKING THE TEAM – Shedeur Sanders enters crowded quarterback room as he starts NFL career. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on equestrian events, flag facts and famous food. Take the quiz here …

SMACKDOWN – WWE star uses fan's prosthetic leg to beat down opponent during title match. Continue reading …

TRUCKIN'– After personal loss, woman sells home and sees the world from her truck. See video …

WATCH

GEN Z VOTERS – Breaking down Trump's first 100 days in office. See video …

GREGG JARRETT – WI protesters backing arrested judge are ‘oblivious and obtuse.’ See video …





FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













