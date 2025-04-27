WWE's Montez Ford uses fan's prosthetic leg to beat down opponent during title match

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

WWE star Montez Ford got a leg up on the competition on Friday night during a triple-threat tag-team tables, ladders and chairs match against the Motor City Machine Guns and DIY.

The teams of Ford and Angelo Dawkins, Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley and Johnny Gargano and Tomasso Ciampa could use any weapon they wanted during the match aside from just tables, ladders and chairs during the match on "SmackDown." The competitor to grab the tag-team titles dangling on the hook over the ring would be declared the winner.

A fan sitting at ringside allowed Ford to use his prosthetic leg to beat down Gargano at one point during the match. The fans who packed the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, went wild.

It was far from the only insane moment of the match. Dawkins climbed on top of the ladder in an attempt at a crazy move to bring Ciampa down from the hook above the ring. As Ciampa dangled, Dawkins leaped from the ladder and speared Ciampa down through a table that was set up beneath him.

Ford and Dawkins, known as the Street Profits, won the match and retained the tag-team titles. It was a perfect way to start the new WWE season post WrestleMania 41.

The team has held the WWE tag titles three times and the NXT tag-team titles once. They were the second WWE Tag Team Triple Crown Champions.

The tag-team division on the "SmackDown" roster is set to be as hot as ever. The three teams mentioned are far from the only ones who will be competing for gold over the next year.

Pretty Deadly (Kit Wilson and Elton Prince), Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Fraser), Los Garzas (Berto and Angel Garza) and The Miz and Carmelo Hayes are some of the other teams in the division.