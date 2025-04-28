White House displays lawn signs highlighting illegal immigrant crime

The White House lawn is lined with posters of 100 of the "worst illegal immigrant criminals" arrested in the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term.

"Good Morning from The White House!" White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X on Monday morning, sharing video of the posters, which say "arrested" at the top and appear to have a mugshot or other photo of the person followed by the label "illegal alien."

The bottom of the poster lists a crime the person is accused of committing, including rape, murder, sexual assault of a child, lewd acts in front of a child, and distribution of fentanyl and illegal guns.

"We will hunt you down. You will face justice. You will be deported — and you will never set foot on American soil again," the White House wrote in a separate X post. "Oh, and your mugshot may just end up on a yard sign at the White House."

Leavitt and Border Czar Tom Homan have an early morning press briefing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Monday.

The White House released a list and photos of all 100 illegal immigrants featured on the yard signs, highlighting several higher-profile cases.

There's a poster of Jose Enrique Pol Troncoso, a 31-year-old Dominican national arrested earlier this month by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Miami. He was convicted of fentanyl possession and carrying a concealed weapon. His criminal histo also includes cocaine and heroin possession and stalking in Orange County, Florida, according to the White House.

Last month, ICE Houston arrested 66-year-old Guatemalan national Norberto Che Xol, whose photo is also featured at the White House Monday. He was convicted of indecent sexual contact with a child in Harris County, Texas.

The White House is also displaying the image of Virginia Basora Gonzalez – a Dominican woman previously deported for fentanyl trafficking who broke down in tears when she was arrested by federal agents again in Philadelphia last month. Gonzalez had a final order of removal dated March 4, 2020. Her criminal history includes a conviction for attempted possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl in Philadelphia, according to the White House.

ICE Denver arrested 65-year-old Mexican national Francisco Schraidt-Rodriguez, who was convicted of fentanyl distribution in Baja California. His photo is now on the White House lawn.

As is a photo of 55-year-old Honduran national Hector Rolando Valle, who was convicted of performing lewd acts in front of a minor in Oklahoma and sentenced to five years in prison. ICE Philadelphia arrested Valle on March 13. He had a final order of removal dated May 2, 2022.

ICE St. Louis arrested 40-year-old Mexican national Giovanni Rafael Falcon Gomez "pursuant to a federal indictment for coercion and enticement of a minor and transfer of obscene material to a minor," according to the White House. ICE Detroit arrested 27-year-old Bhutanian national Birkha Sarki, who was convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor in Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison and had a final order of removal dated Aug. 6, 2024. Their photos are now on display.

Just days after Trump's inauguration, ICE Seattle arrested Honduran national Kevin Adith Torres-Velasquez on Jan. 24 for the possession of approximately 10 kilograms of a mixture of cocaine and fentanyl as well as a firearm. According to the White House, he was previously removed from the U.S. in 2005, again in 2008, and in 2017 was deemed an "inadmissible alien." Torres-Velasquez now has his photo on the White House lawn.

Fox News' Patrick Ward contributed to this report.