"60 Minutes" correspondent Scott Pelley remarked on longtime producer Bill Owens’ resignation at the end of the latest episode on Sunday.

Owens announced his abrupt departure on Tuesday as CBS and Paramount face an ongoing lawsuit from President Donald Trump.

"Over the past months, it has also become clear that I would not be allowed to run the show as I have always run it. To make independent decisions based on what was right for 60 Minutes, right for the audience," Owens wrote in a memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "So, having defended this show – and what we stand for – from every angle, over time with everything I could, I am stepping aside so the show can move forward."

Pelley spoke on behalf of the "60 Minutes" team, lamenting Owens’ departure.

"Bill was with CBS News nearly 40 years, 26 years at ’60 Minutes,’" Pelley said. "He covered the world, covered combat, the White House. His was a quest to open minds, not close them. If you’ve ever worked hard for a boss because you admired them, then you understand what we’ve enjoyed here."

He added that Owens resigned "for us and you" after feeling that he lost "independence" to take part in "honest journalism."

"Our parent company, Paramount, is trying to complete a merger," Pelley said. "The Trump administration must approve it. Paramount began to supervise our content in new ways. None of our stories have been blocked, but Bill felt he lost the independence that honest journalism required."

He closed, "No one here is happy about it, but in resigning, Bill proved one thing. He was the right person to lead ’60 Minutes’ all along."

Fox News Digital reached out to CBS and Paramount for comment.

Trump is seeking $20 billion in a lawsuit against CBS, alleging election interference over its handling of a "60 Minutes" interview last year with then-Vice President Kamala Harris. The president accused CBS of aiding his 2024 Democratic opponent through deceptive editing just weeks before the presidential election. CBS’ parent company, Paramount Global, agreed to mediation, signaling their courtroom feud will result in a settlement.

Some have criticized the possibility of Paramount settling with Trump, claiming that this would be "bend[ing] the knee."

