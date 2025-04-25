FIRST 100 DAYS: Here’s what Americans want President Trump to focus on next

As President Donald Trump finishes the first 100 days of his second term, Americans from all over the country are giving him advice on what he should focus on next.

Americans in Washington, D.C., Detroit, Houston and other parts of the country told Fox News Digital there were a variety of issues that they want to see Trump tackle throughout the rest of his term. Some also offered him advice on how to be more successful in the office going forward.

Buffalo, N.Y., resident Patrick offered some positive encouragement to Trump, telling him, "Keep the money in our country. Go ahead with the tariffs because they're going to work. Closing the border was the best thing you ever could have done. Drill, baby, drill."

WATCH: ENGLISH IS AMERICA’S OFFICIAL LANGUAGE. BUT, IS IT TRANSLATING FOR EVERYONE?

However, some, like Denny from Detroit, said the president could soften his approach.

"Try to be more non-partisan. It can’t be that every Democrat is wrong, and every Republican is right. Someone has to have an ounce of sense in that Congress," she told Fox News Digital.

Trump will mark 100 days in office on Tuesday, a period marked by his agenda to stem the tide of illegal immigration, cut wasteful government spending, and enact sweeping reciprocal tariffs on foreign countries – a move that has sent shockwaves throughout the global economy.

A new Fox News poll revealed that Trump receives his best approval marks on border security, as a 55% majority approves. That’s the only issue where his ratings are in positive territory. On immigration, a record high of 47% approve of Trump (48% disapprove), while a new low of 38% approve on the economy (56% disapprove). His worst ratings are on inflation (33% approve, 59% disapprove), followed by tariffs (33%-58%), foreign policy (40%-54%), taxes (38%-53%), and guns (41%-44%).

Looking forward, Americans told Fox what they want Trump to focus on next with his second-term agenda.

FOX NEWS POLL: TRUMP, REPUBLICANS AT RECORD-HIGH RATINGS AS DEMOCRATS FALTER

Ernest from Houston said, "Oh, more help for the veterans."

Brian, who was visiting Knoxville, Tenn., said Trump should continue to focus on "cutting the budget."

Houston resident, Dave, said he wanted Trump to achieve "peace in the world."

He advised the president to "Look where all the wars are happening and just see what he can do to go ahead and get rid of that stuff."

D.C. native Eric said, "Continue to work toward making things more affordable for the middle class."

Janelle, who was visiting D.C. from Missouri, said she wanted Trump to continue focusing on the border.

"Yeah, I really hope that he continues to make sure the border is secure. I really appreciate that the illegal crossings have gone down quite a bit since he took office," she said.

FOX NEWS POLL: VOTERS HAVE CONCERNS ABOUT DOGE, EVEN AS THEY SEE NEED FOR CUTS

Deano from Detroit told Trump to keep working on getting prices down. "Prices – gas prices, everything that's affecting America," he told Fox.

When asked for what advice she’d give Trump going forward, one Houston resident named Lynn told Trump to relax with his approach.

"Calming down," she said. "I'm sorry, really. He's too erratic and we need consistent, well-thought-out government. "

Fellow Houston resident, Dave, disagreed, advising Trump to "Keep going, stay on track, and don't get off track."

Eric in D.C. advised Trump to trust in God, stating, "Just be prayerful. Trust in the Lord with all your heart. Lean not into your own understanding. And in all your ways, acknowledge Him, and He shall direct you."

Reed, a college student from Detroit, shared religious advice for Trump as well, stating, "spread Christianity more. Spread the love of God more, and be more personable."

VA RESCINDS 2018 DIRECTIVE ON TRANSGENDER TREATMENTS, ALIGNING WITH TRUMP 'TWO SEXES' EO

Nicole, a liberal protester demonstrating in D.C., told Trump to "follow the law."

An anonymous man from Detroit urged Trump to unite the country, though he expressed doubt that’s even possible.

"He needs to figure out a way to bring us back together. I don't know if he's the man that can do it though. So, I feel like we're too far gone," he said.

Another Detroit native named Gilbert told Fox, "He's got to dial it down a little bit, focus on what he's good at, and remember to lead for everybody."