Over 100 illegal immigrants arrested in Colorado Springs massive underground nightclub raid

Federal authorities announced Sunday that more than a hundred illegal immigrants were detained in a massive raid at an underground nightclub in Colorado Springs that officials say was "frequented by TdA and MS-13 terrorists."

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Rocky Mountain Division led a multi-agency operation early Sunday morning and arrested 114 illegal immigrants at the venue that contained more than 200 people inside.

Authorities uncovered drugs, including pink cocaine, as well as evidence of prostitution and multiple firearms during the operation, according to the DEA.

"@DHSgov has taken more than 100 illegal aliens into custody," DEA Rocky Mountain said in a post on X on Sunday. "Drugs and weapons have also been seized at this underground nightclub in Colorado Springs."

Attorney General Pamela Bondi applauded the operation, which included 300 officials across multiple agencies, including the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

"This morning @DEAHQ apprehended over 100 illegal aliens at an underground night club frequented by Tda and MS-13 terrorists," Bondi said in a post on X. "Cocaine, meth, and pink cocaine was seized."

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department were also involved in the operation.

DEA Acting Administrator Derek Maltz previously said Colorado has become "ground zero for some of the most violent criminals in America," including Tren de Aragua’s leadership, Denver 7 reported.

Lax immigration policies in Colorado have also helped TdA use the state as a "command and control" center for human and drug trafficking, the outlet said, citing Maltz.

Many of those detained in Sunday’s raid are expected to face federal immigration charges, according to DEA Rocky Mountain. At least two people were also arrested on existing warrants, Bondi said.

"#DEA partners and @DHSgov placed patrons (in the U.S. illegally) on buses for processing and likely eventual deportation," DEA Rocky Mountain said.

About a dozen U.S. active-duty service members were also found at the club, special DEA Rocky Mountain agent Jonathan Pullen told multiple outlets. The service members were inside the club as patrons or working as armed security.

"I think that everybody that goes into a nightclub at 3 o’clock in the morning knows what they’re getting into," Pullen said to Denver 7. "The active duty servicemembers who were there will be dealt with by Army CID [Criminal Investigation Division]. They were on scene with us, and they are partners in this investigation."

DEA Rocky Mountain confirmed to Fox News that those active duty service members found at the club have so far been detained and are not under arrest at this time.

"Colorado Springs is waking up to a safer city this Sunday morning," Pullen said in a press briefing to local outlets.

"As we approach his 100 days in office @POTUS Trump’s directive to make America safe again is achieving results!" Bondi said on X.

Colorado Springs Chief of Police Adrian Vasquez said the department participated in the operation "solely to address criminal violations" affecting community safety and is not authorized to conduct immigration enforcement under state law.

"I want to be clear that it is the responsibility of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) to investigate criminal activity and make arrests when appropriate. This operation was the result of a months-long investigation into serious criminal activity in our community," Vasquez said. "While the investigation is ongoing, arrests for these criminal violations are expected. CSPD is aware that our federal partners also detained multiple people for suspected immigration violations during the operation."

