Florida ferry carrying dozens of passengers struck by boat in hit-and-run: 'Mass casualty incident'

The boat that struck the ferry left the scene, which is near the Memorial Causeway Bridge in Clearwater

Elizabeth Pritchett By Elizabeth Pritchett Fox News
Published
First responders in Clearwater, Florida, declared a "mass casualty incident" Sunday night after a recreational ferry carrying dozens of passengers was struck by a boat, which fled the scene.

The Clearwater Police Department said the Clearwater Ferry had more than 40 people onboard when it was struck by another boat near the Memorial Causeway Bridge.

The exact number of injuries is unclear, but police said all injuries came from passengers on the ferry. Two people were considered "seriously injured" and transported by helicopter to local hospitals.

As of 10:30 p.m. local time, first responders had removed all patients and passengers from the ferry.

First responders on scene

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a boat crash near the Memorial Causeway Bridge, according to Clearwater police. (FOX 13 Tampa Bay)

"It’s been declared a mass casualty incident by the fire department due to the number of injuries. All local hospitals have been notified. Multiple trauma alerts have been called with helicopters transporting two of the more seriously injured. Drivers should avoid Memorial Causeway," Clearwater police said on X.

After it was hit, police said the ferry came to a rest on a sandbar south of the bridge.

Details on the boat that fled after hitting the ferry are not yet available.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.