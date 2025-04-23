Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

National Security

China’s billion-dollar footprint near Florida coast poses US national security risk, expert warns

The Bahamas are just 50 miles off the coast of South Florida

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
close
Bahamas used as a 'springboard' of illegal migrants: expert Video

Bahamas used as a 'springboard' of illegal migrants: expert

Rear Admiral Peter Brown, U.S. Coast Guard and President Trump's former Homeland Security and Counterterrorism Advisor, discussed illegal immigration from the Bahamas into Florida. (Fox News Digital)

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

China is steadily expanding in the Bahamas through projects that blur economic development and geopolitical aims, an expert warned. 

"The People's Republic of China has been making diplomatic, economic and even military and quasi-military inroads into the Caribbean, South and Central America for the past couple of decades," retired Rear Adm. Peter Brown, former Homeland Security advisor to President Donald Trump, told Fox News Digital.

Brown pointed to the rise in dual-use infrastructure projects along the Bahamas coastline, which is located just 50 miles off the coast of Florida. 

"It doesn't take a lot of imagination for the People's Republic of China to use its commercial footprint in the Bahamas to monitor, exploit and perhaps even do worse to [the] U.S.," he said. 

VACATION HOT SPOT USED AS ‘SPRINGBOARD’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS: EXPERT

Miami Beach, Florida

Miami Beach, Florida, is just 50 miles from the Bahamas, where China is steadily expanding its presence, an expert warned. (Getty Images)

Pointing to the Chinese-controlled British Colonial Hotel in Nassau, Bahamas, Brown said that its location directly across from the U.S. Embassy could give way to intelligence gathering on U.S. personnel.

"It doesn’t take a lot of imagination to think that additional electronics were put in there with the purpose and the task of keeping an eye not only on the U.S. Embassy itself, but also the U.S. Embassy visitors," he said.

The hotel is owned by a Chinese company, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, which has raised geopolitical concerns given its location. Fox News Digital has reached out to the British Colonial Hotel for comment.

China has invested heavily in the Bahamas through a range of additional high-profile projects, including a $40 million grant for a national stadium, a $3 billion mega-port in Freeport, and $40 million for the North Abaco Port and Little Abaco Bridge.

Additionally, China EXIM Bank provided over $54 million in loans to construct a four-lane highway and nearly $3 billion to finance the development of the Baha Mar Resort.

Rubio sitting next to Trump in Cabinet meeting

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks alongside U.S. President Donald Trump during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 10, 2025, in Washington, D.C.  ( Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Many of these strategic investments came in the wake of the devastating Hurricane Dorian in 2019 that left much of the archipelago nation decimated.

GORDON CHANG: REMOVE CHINA FROM WESTERN HEMISPHERE

In 2019, now-Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned in a Miami Herald op-ed that the devastation caused by the natural disaster could create an opening for the People’s Republic of China to use aid as a Trojan horse to gain a foothold near American shores.

"By targeting the Bahamian government in this period of crisis, Beijing would be making the same opportunistic play to access critical foreign infrastructure," Rubio wrote in 2019. "But in this case, the national security threat is especially perilous, as it would give China a foothold just 50 miles from the coast of Florida."

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship off the coast of the Bahamas

SpaceX lands a Falcon 9 rocket on a drone ship off the Bahamas' coast. (Handout)

In addition to growing Chinese infrastructure influence, Brown highlighted the Bahamas' role in U.S. military testing and its position under key space launch paths.

FLORIDA OFFICIALS DIVIDED OVER ICE DEPORTATION DEAL AIMED AT CRIMINAL ALIENS: ‘EMBARRASSED FOR OUR CITY’

"The U.S. Navy has an underwater testing facility, called Autech, that does very significant and sensitive submarine and anti-submarine warfare work," he said. "[And] the Bahamas are right in the flight path of many space launches."

Rows of sunbeds and coconut palmtrees in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Rows of sunbeds and coconut palm trees in Nassau, the Bahamas. (EyesWideOpen/Getty Image)

Strategic importance of U.S.-Bahamas relationship

Brown said that the biggest benefit that the U.S. gets from an ongoing collaborative relationship with the Bahamas is security.

"The better relationship we have, the more secure we can be, because we can detect and deal with issues when they're still kind on the Bahamas side of the Straits of Florida," he said.

"From an economic standpoint, the huge gain for the Bahamas is that trade and tourism transportation with the United States," he said. "So, it's in our mutual interest for us to have a good relationship with the Bahamians."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As China increases its presence in the region, the U.S. risks losing influence if it fails to remain the Bahamas' primary ally, Brown said.

"If we're not the Bahamas' best friend, somebody else will be—and we don't want that somebody to be China."

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.