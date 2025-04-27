LAPD releases video of Weezer bassist’s wife holding gun before she was shot by police, arrested

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Video of the officer-involved incident between Weezer bassist Scott Shriner’s wife, Jillian Lauren Shriner, has been released by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities shared the video from earlier this month, featuring clips of security camera and bodycam footage captured during the April 8 incident outside her Eagle Rock home.

Security footage shows Shriner emerging barefoot from her residence with gun in hand and then walking around the backyard, looking over the area.

"While in the rear yard of that residence, the officers saw a woman in an adjacent rear yard armed with a handgun," Captain Alex Chogyoji, commanding officer of media relations division of the LAPD, explained in the video, shared on the LAPD’s official YouTube page.

Shriner is next seen in a different security camera angle of the front yard, gun still in hand, walking through the yard and towards the path to the street.

"The officers gave Shriner repeated verbal commands to drop the handgun. However, she did not comply. Moments later, Shriner racked the handgun, pointed at the officers and fired, resulting in an officer involved shooting," Chogyoji stated.

The video then shows what Chogyoji described, with bodycam footage from an officer in the backyard facing the fence and one can be heard saying "Put the gun down!"

Over the radio, another officer states "I have an armed resident at the address" just before Shriner is ordered several more times to "Put the gun down!" An officer radios in a 415, showing to be "disturbing the peace" in the captioned bodycam video.

More shouts for Shriner to put the gun down are heard for several seconds, including "Ma’am we’re trying to help you!" the repeated command of "Ma’am put the gun down!"

Shriner is warned again several more times, including, "Drop the gun, you’re going to get shot… It’s the police."

After another moment, an officer says, "Hey, she just pointed it. Not at us, but she just lifted it up. Oh she racked it" and then shots are fired and someone says an "officer needs help!"

Security video from the front of the house also shows Shriner standing on the pathway leading to the street before turning and walking back toward the house.

"Shriner was struck by gunfire and fled into her residence," Chogyoji said in the video.

Audio from a 911 call placed after the incident features an unidentified female voice saying, "Oh, there were three men, she says there were three men and one of them shot her and the cops are looking for him right now. They have their guns out, and I don’t know if they found him yet or not, but they told me to not look out the window."

There is mention of what side of a gate someone was on, and then Shriner can then be heard saying, "I had my gun. And he said, put down that gun, put down that gun. I said put down your f—king gun and then he shot me."

The 911 operator asks the unidentified woman if they know where the man went, and Shriner mentions there are three men on the other side of the fence.

Chogyoji said after an hour, Shriner exited her residence and was taken into custody "without any further incident."

Bodycam video from that officer shows Shriner laying face down on the street and being handcuffed.

"It was later determined that Shriner was not involved in the initial hit-and-run incident and actually lived at the residence she was seen at," Chogyoji explained. Shriner was treated at a local hospital, and it was determined that she would require extended treatment and hospital admittance.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

Evidence recovered at the scene included a Glock 9mm handgun and one spent cartridge casing.

Shriner was booked in absentia for attempted murder with bail set for $1 million by the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department and later released on bail.

She is due back in court on April 30, 2025.

Scott Shriner is the bassist for Weezer, which is also comprised of Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson and Brian Bell.

A rep for Weezer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Scott briefly addressed his wife’s incident in a comment to The New York Post the day after, saying, "She’s alright, thank you for asking." He otherwise remained tight-lipped while walking their four dogs, adding, "See you at Coachella!"

Weezer performed at the music festival that weekend, with no further mention of the situation.