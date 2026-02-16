Nancy Mace proposes bill to make aliens deportable, inadmissible for animal cruelty

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace Mace of South Carolina has introduced legislation that would make illegal immigrants who engage in animal cruelty inadmissible to the United States and subject to deportation.

The measure is called the "Illegal Alien Animal Abuser Removal Act of 2026."

"If you come here illegally, you’re already a criminal. Add animal cruelty to the list and you’re on the next flight back to where you came from," Mace said, according to a press release.

NANCY MACE RIPS TRANS ATHLETE'S ATTORNEY FOR REFUSING TO DEFINE SEX AT SCOTUS WOMEN'S SPORTS HEARING

"We have a duty to protect the voiceless from torture and abuse. Animal cruelty is a proven red flag for violence against people. These criminals escalate. Our bill makes it crystal clear: commit these sick acts and you're deported. Immediately. No second chances," she added.

Mace, who has served in the House since 2021, is currently running for South Carolina governor.

REP NANCY MACE SLAPS DOWN EARLY RETIREMENT RUMOR: ‘BIG FAT NO FROM ME’

"The message is clear: abuse animals, get deported. America will not be a sanctuary for animal abusers, especially ones who broke into our country illegally in the first place. Pack your bags," she noted, according to the release.

Under the legislation, an alien convicted under state, tribal or local laws related to animal cruelty, abuse or animal fighting would be deemed inadmissible and deportable. The bill also specifies that convictions under certain federal animal welfare statutes would carry the same immigration consequences.

‘TR*NSGENDER ANTIFA’ EXTREMIST CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AFTER SKATING ON DEATH THREAT, REP MACE SAYS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The proposal further states that an alien who admits to committing acts that constitute such offenses could also be deemed inadmissible.