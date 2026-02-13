Democrats say Trump redistricting push backfiring as Virginia advances new House maps

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democrat lawmakers say President Donald Trump’s redistricting gambit is backfiring as Virginia’s Democrat-controlled Senate advanced new congressional maps that could chip away at the House GOP's majority.

The Virginia Senate voted 21-16 along party lines on Wednesday to pass a set of new congressional maps that would leave just one Republican district in play.

Republicans currently hold five.

To Republicans like Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va., that’s too drastic a swing for a state that only has 11 districts to begin with. Even in light of similar redistricting pushes in Texas, California and other states, Wittman believes Virginia’s case is unique.

DOJ URGES SUPREME COURT TO BLOCK CALIFORNIA MAP, CALLS NEWSOM-BACKED PLAN A RACIAL GERRYMANDER

"This partisan power grab is not reflective of Virginia. Virginia is a 6-5 congressional delegation: six Democrats, five Republicans. And now they want to go to 10 Democrats, one Republican — 92%," Wittman said.

"They’re going to disenfranchise most Virginians, if not all of them, that are Republican or independent."

Despite the size of the change the maps would bring, Democrats believe it’s just the latest continuation of a fight that Trump started.

"You have to fight fire with fire," Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, D-Va., told Fox News Digital.

"The voters that I’m talking to feel that we can’t just sit back and be victims of redistricting. I don’t think this would be happening unless [Trump] pushed for redistricting in Texas and other red states," Subramanyam said.

When asked if he thinks the changes would go too far, Subramanyam said he thinks Republicans will have a chance to press their case at the ballot box.

"If Republicans can win over the hearts and minds of Virginians, they will have a good cycle. It's a very volatile map in that sense, and so I know many have argued that this is actually fair. I would say that it's certainly a map where, if Republicans campaign well and their message resonates, they can win too," Subramanyam said.

Since Trump urged lawmakers in Texas to push through a map change in July 2025, state legislatures across the country have explored ways to squeeze out a congressional advantage where control of the House hangs by a two-seat thread.

TEXAS FILES EMERGENCY SUPREME COURT PETITION AFTER TRUMP-BACKED CONGRESSIONAL MAP BLOCKED BY FEDERAL JUDGES

Virginia’s map change, on its own, would give Democrats a path to flipping control of the chamber in November.

But the maps aren’t a sure thing. Their implementation turns on pending legal battles about whether the shakeup complies with the state’s constitutional requirements, according to a complaint filed late last year.

On Friday, the Virginia Supreme Court ruled that the redistricting consideration could continue while it deliberates over a final ruling on whether the maps are permissible.

To become official, maps will also require a statewide constitutional referendum. Under current law, Virginia’s constitution outlaws gerrymandering, the practice of drawing congressional districts to purposefully benefit a political party.

Subramanyam said the referendum gives voters a chance to express their will.

"It will come down to the voters. One good thing in Virginia is that people will have a say and can vote on the referendum in April. Folks in Texas, like where my family still lives, didn’t have a choice," Subramanyam said, noting that Texas’s redistricting push didn’t require a constitutional amendment and was decided purely by the legislature.

Wittman believes the fact Virginia is looking to upend its own constitution should make the reshuffle a foregone conclusion.

When asked whether he sees Virginia’s redistricting question as a consequence of the redistricting in Texas, Wittman said the two situations differ because of existing state law.

JEFFRIES SAYS GOP 'DONE EFF'D UP IN TEXAS,' VOWS THEY WON'T WIN FIVE SEATS: 'THEY CAN'T IGNORE IT'

"Each state has their own constitution as to how they put together their congressional districts. Virginia’s is very clear. A super majority of voters — 66% of the voters — said we want a bipartisan redistricting commission. That’s Virginia," Wittman said, referring to the 2020 vote in Virginia that outlawed gerrymandering.

"Texas is doing what Texas and its constitution allow," he added.

Upon teeing up that referendum, Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger framed the action as a way to give Virginians a voice in a national debate over congressional redistricting.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Virginia voters deserve the opportunity to respond to nationwide attacks on our rights, freedoms and elections… I trust Virginia voters to respond," Spanberger said in a statement.

Voters in the state will consider whether to "temporarily adopt new congressional districts to restore fairness in the upcoming elections" on April 21.