Bill Maher bungles greenhouse gases in attempted dunk against Doug Burgum

"Real Time" host Bill Maher appeared to inadvertently mix up carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in an attempt to mock Interior Secretary Doug Burgum over loosening environmental regulations.

On his show Friday, Maher commented on the decision by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas rules, calling it the "biggest d--- move in American history" and singling out Burgum by name.

"Doug Burgum, he’s the interior secretary," Maher said. "Listen to this, the way they all line up behind this nonsense. He said, CO2, carbon, was never a pollutant. He said when we breathe, we emit CO2. Okay, Doug, you know what? Let’s try this little experiment. Tonight, when you get home, go in the garage, close the door, turn the car on, and let’s see if carbon is a pollutant, okay? Thank you very much."

Though Maher claimed Burgum was supporting "nonsense," many social media users pointed out that carbon monoxide, which is produced in car exhaust, is not the same as carbon dioxide.

"I normally like Bill Maher, but trying to dunk on someone for climate change denialism while not understanding the difference between carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide pretty much sums up the unearned sense of moral superiority on the left," Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote.

Meteorologist Chris Martz commented, "I like Bill Maher a lot, but someone needs to explain to him the difference between virtually harmless carbon dioxide (CO₂) and poisoning by carbon monoxide (CO). Also, I’d be happy to debate Maher about climate change. Fly me out to LA and I’ll be there."

"Different carbon, different effect, CO = deadly CO2 = plant food / exhaled by all breathing animals," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to "Real Time" for comment.

Burgum's office, the U.S. Department of the Interior, referred to President Donald Trump's Truth Social post on Maher's show when reached for comment.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Thursday that he would be eliminating the "2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding," which set in motion most federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles.

The 2009 finding previously claimed that carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and three other greenhouse gases "endanger the public health and welfare of current and future generations" under the Clean Air Act.

Burgum expressed support for the decision in a comment to The Wall Street Journal.

"More energy drives human flourishing," Burgum said. "Energy abundance is the thing that we have to focus on, not regulating certain forms of energy out."

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.