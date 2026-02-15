Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Bill Maher bungles greenhouse gases in attempted dunk against Doug Burgum

The Trump administration rolled back Obama-era environmental regulations last week

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
close
Trump rolls back Obama-era greenhouse gas policies as EPA administrator explains benefits Video

Trump rolls back Obama-era greenhouse gas policies as EPA administrator explains benefits

President Donald Trump announces a major rollback of Obama-era greenhouse gas policies. EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin explains how the new rule aims to save Americans $1.3 trillion.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Real Time" host Bill Maher appeared to inadvertently mix up carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide in an attempt to mock Interior Secretary Doug Burgum over loosening environmental regulations.

On his show Friday, Maher commented on the decision by the Trump administration to roll back Obama-era greenhouse gas rules, calling it the "biggest d--- move in American history" and singling out Burgum by name.

"Doug Burgum, he’s the interior secretary," Maher said. "Listen to this, the way they all line up behind this nonsense. He said, CO2, carbon, was never a pollutant. He said when we breathe, we emit CO2. Okay, Doug, you know what? Let’s try this little experiment. Tonight, when you get home, go in the garage, close the door, turn the car on, and let’s see if carbon is a pollutant, okay? Thank you very much."

EPA HEAD LEE ZELDIN DEFENDS REPEALING OBAMA-ERA CLIMATE CHANGE REGULATION WHEN PRESSED BY CNN HOST

Bill Maher on The Tonight Show

"Real Time" host Bill Maher attacked Interior Secretary Doug Burgum for his support in rolling back environmental regulations. (Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

Though Maher claimed Burgum was supporting "nonsense," many social media users pointed out that carbon monoxide, which is produced in car exhaust, is not the same as carbon dioxide.

"I normally like Bill Maher, but trying to dunk on someone for climate change denialism while not understanding the difference between carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide pretty much sums up the unearned sense of moral superiority on the left," Outkick writer Ian Miller wrote.

Meteorologist Chris Martz commented, "I like Bill Maher a lot, but someone needs to explain to him the difference between virtually harmless carbon dioxide (CO₂) and poisoning by carbon monoxide (CO). Also, I’d be happy to debate Maher about climate change. Fly me out to LA and I’ll be there."

BILL MAHER SYMPATHIZES WITH YOUNG MEN WHO STRUGGLE WITH DATING, BUT TELLS THEM TO GROW UP

President Trump signs military/coal executive order while lawmakers and coal workers look on

US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, House Speaker Mike Johnson and EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin watch as US President Donald Trump sign an executive order directing the military to purchase electricity from coal-fired power plants during a "Champion of Coal" event at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 11, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

"Different carbon, different effect, CO = deadly CO2 = plant food / exhaled by all breathing animals," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to "Real Time" for comment.

Burgum's office, the U.S. Department of the Interior, referred to President Donald Trump's Truth Social post on Maher's show when reached for comment.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin announced on Thursday that he would be eliminating the "2009 Obama EPA Endangerment Finding," which set in motion most federal greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles.

The 2009 finding previously claimed that carbon dioxide, methane, nitrous oxide and three other greenhouse gases "endanger the public health and welfare of current and future generations" under the Clean Air Act.

TRUMP TEARS INTO 'JERK' BILL MAHER ON TRUTH SOCIAL, SAYS HOSTING HIM AT WHITE HOUSE WAS 'TOTAL WASTE OF TIME'

Air pollution refinery

Several social media users pointed out that carbon monoxide, which is found in exhaust, is different from carbon dioxide. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Burgum expressed support for the decision in a comment to The Wall Street Journal.

"More energy drives human flourishing," Burgum said. "Energy abundance is the thing that we have to focus on, not regulating certain forms of energy out."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

Close modal

Continue