Food pyramid backlash: Low-fat era may have fueled obesity, diabetes, says doctor

The Trump administration’s January rollout of the new, inverted food pyramid has sparked some debate in nutrition circles, as it places a stronger emphasis on dairy, red meats and foods higher in fat.

The top of the pyramid, which is now the wider part of the structure, is built on meat, fats, fruits and vegetables, while whole grains are at the narrow bottom.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Dr. Mark Hyman, co-founder of Function Health and author of the new book "Food Fix Uncensored," commented on the backlash the new guidelines have received.

"The pyramid is just a graphic representation of the content … and it's really impossible to create a proper visual that's going to satisfy everybody," said the Massachusetts-based expert. "Could it have been better? Sure."

Although he acknowledged there is room for improvement, Hyman, host of "The Dr. Hyman Show" podcast, praised the new model for focusing on what’s been driving obesity in America.

"Did it flip the script from what we used to have, which was a low-fat, high-carb set of recommendations from the government that caused the obesity, diabetes epidemic and all the resulting costs and consequences on society?" he asked. "Yeah, we needed to fix that."

In his new book, Hyman writes that a central component of America’s dietary policy is what Americans are told to eat — and why.

"I think it was a good step in the right direction."

The doctor highlighted key updates to U.S. dietary guidance, including a stronger emphasis on whole foods, limits on highly processed products and sugar-sweetened beverages, and revised protein recommendations to "reflect the current science."

"This is revolutionary," Hyman said.

The updated pyramid also recommends consuming whole grains, while previous guidance green-lit white flour in portions, which the doctor says is not optimal for human health.

The guidelines are "a bit more protein-forward" than before, Hyman noted, with less of an emphasis on low-fat and non-fat dairy. The expert called the low-fat movement "problematic."

"The data didn't support it," he said. "It was maybe even the opposite — there was some evidence that kids who had low-fat or non-fat milk actually had more obesity issues because it's not as satisfying."

"On the whole, I think [the guidelines are] a big improvement," Hyman said. "Are they perfect? No. Were there problems? Yes. But it's a radical departure from what was, and I think it was a good step in the right direction."

Many Americans struggle with a variety of health conditions that may require specialized diets, such as high cholesterol, inflammation or lactose intolerance.

Hyman noted that if he had written the guidelines himself, he would have specified that dairy is not a mandatory recommendation.

"There's no scientific evidence that humans require it," he said. "It's a perfectly fine choice if you want to make it."

Dairy consumption should be a "personalized choice" based on how it affects a person, said the doctor, adding that it would be "problematic" guidance to tell Americans they must choose three servings per day.

"It should be understood that 75% of the population is lactose-intolerant, that many people have inflammatory or other issues as a result of consuming dairy — and it should be a personalized choice based on how it affects them."

Consuming protein also requires a level of personalization, the expert said, particularly for those who have certain medical conditions, like kidney failure.

"[The government] could have made more nuanced statements around aging and longevity … and [around] higher protein needs when you're older, when you are sick, and so forth," Hyman added. "I think there's some nuance there that could have been underscored."