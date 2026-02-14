Obama says aliens 'are real, but I haven't seen them' in recent podcast interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Did former President Barack Obama finally answer one of the world's biggest mysteries?

During an appearance Saturday on Brian Tyler Cohen's podcast, the former commander in chief was asked directly if aliens were real.

"They're real, but I haven't seen them," Obama answered.

The 44th president also said aliens were not being kept at the Nevada Air Force base known as Area 51.

UFO SECRET FILES, DRONE SWARMS AND NUCLEAR-LINKED SIGHTINGS STUN EXPERTS IN 2025

"There's no underground facility, unless there's this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the President of the United States," Obama continued.

Cohen then asked what Obama’s first question was after becoming president — and it again involved aliens.

"Uh, where are the aliens?" he joked.

JD VANCE SAYS UFOS, ALIENS COULD BE ‘SPIRITUAL FORCES’ AS VP VOWS TO ‘GET TO THE BOTTOM’ OF MYSTERY IN SKIES

Saturday's interview was not the first time Obama talked about the possible existence of extraterrestrial life.

During a 2021 appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," Obama said that after taking office, he sought information on aliens and whether they were being studied in a secret lab. He was told the answer was "no."

But Obama did note that officials are seriously investigating aircraft that behave in seemingly unexplainable ways.

HOUSE WITNESS TESTIFIES UFOS NEARLY ACTIVATED RUSSIAN NUCLEAR MISSILES DURING 1982 INCIDENT

"There is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don't know exactly what they are," he said. "We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern. I think people still take seriously trying to investigate and figure out what that is."

Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy later asked President Joe Biden about Obama’s comments, referring to unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP).

"What do you think that it is?"

Biden replied, "I would ask (Obama) again."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

UAPs have gained attention in recent years, including from the federal government.

Congress passed the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Disclosure Act in 2023 and the Department of War has also created the All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office.