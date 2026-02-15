Hillary Clinton clashes with Czech leader over Trump policies at Munich security conference

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton clashed with a Czech political leader at the Munich Security Conference in Germany on Saturday.

Clinton was speaking during a panel on the state of the West where she heavily criticized President Donald Trump for his dealings with Europe. Petr Macinka, a Czech deputy prime minister, defended the Trump administration as Clinton repeatedly mocked his statements and tried to speak over him.

"First, I think you really don't like him," Macinka said as he began to respond to Clinton's Trump-bashing.

"You know, that is absolutely true," Clinton said. "But not only do I not like him, but I don't like what he's actually doing to the United States and the world, and I think you should take a hard look at it if you think there is something good that will come of it."

TRUMP RIPS EUROPE AT DAVOS FOR WRONG 'DIRECTION,’ POINTS TO MIGRATION AND SPENDING

"Well, what Trump is doing in America, I think that it is a reaction. Reaction for some policies that really went too far, too far from the regular people," Macinka said as Clinton interjected to ask for examples.

Macinka referenced "woke" ideologies, gender theories and cancel culture that ran rampant throughout the U.S. in recent years.

Clinton then mocked him, suggesting he was opposed to "women getting their rights."

THE ONE SENTENCE IN RUBIO'S MUNICH SPEECH THAT REVEALED TRUMP'S RED LINE FOR EUROPE

Macinka then rebuffed her hostility, saying he can tell he was making her "nervous."

The exchange came during the same panel where Clinton discussed immigration in the U.S., admitting that it had gone "too far."

"It went too far, it's been disruptive and destabilizing, and it needs to be fixed in a humane way with secure borders that don't torture and kill people and how we're going to have a strong family structure because it is at the base of civilization," she added.

Clinton acknowledged that there are places where a physical barrier is appropriate but opposed large-scale expansion of a border wall during her 2016 presidential campaign.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

At the time, she supported then-President Barack Obama's executive actions that deferred immigration enforcement against millions of children and parents in the country illegally and wanted to end the practice of family detention.

Clinton also planned on continuing Obama's policy of deporting violent criminals , but wanted to scale back immigration raids, which she said at the time produced "unnecessary fear and disruption in communities," Fox News Digital previously reported.

Fox News' Ashley DiMella contributed to this report.