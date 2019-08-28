Puerto Rico braces for Dorian; Alleged affair involving ‘Squad’ member Omar revealed

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your Wednesday...

Puerto Rico prepares for Dorian's wrath

Puerto Rico is bracing for a possible direct hit from Tropical Storm Dorian on Wednesday as forecasters say it has shifted in its path and could strengthen into a hurricane. The storm is expected to pass over or near western and central Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. President Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities. Click here to find out everything you need to know about Dorian's path.

Photos show North Korea may be building submarine capable of launching nuclear missile: report

New photos taken of a North Korean shipyard suggest the country could be building a submarine that could potentially be capable of launching a nuclear missile, a report early Wednesday said. The photos show vessels and cranes that could be used to haul a missile out to sea for launch, according to experts at a Washington-based think tank, NBC News reported. The satellite photos seem to confirm North Korean state media reports from July about a newly built submarine. “There is no conclusive evidence at the moment that this is a near-term certainty,” an expert said of a possible missile test. Once a submarine is built, it would take at least a year before it’s ready, according to an expert.

DC consultant's alleged affair with 'Squad's' Omar detailed in divorce papers

The wife of a prominent Washington political consultant has filed for divorce, claiming her husband made a “devastating and shocking” revelation that he was having an affair with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn. Beth Mynett, 55, submitted divorce papers in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Tuesday, saying her husband, Tim Mynett, 38, informed her earlier this year that he was having an affair with Omar.

The news of the divorce filing, first seen in the New York Post, comes just over a month after it was reported that Omar had separated from Ahmed Hirsi, her husband and father of her three children, and moved into a luxury penthouse in Minneapolis.

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is settlement talks over opioid cases

State attorneys general and lawyers representing local governments said Tuesday they are in active settlement talks with Purdue Pharma, the maker of the prescription painkiller OxyContin that is facing billions of dollars in potential liability for its role in the nation's opioid crisis. Purdue has been cast by attorneys and addiction experts as a main villain in the crisis for producing a blockbuster drug while understating its addiction risk. Purdue Pharma and its owners are reportedly looking to settle more than 2,000 opioid cases in a deal between $10 billion and $12 billion.

NYPD arrests slump in wake of the firing of officer accused in Garner case, report says

The firing of NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the fatal arrest of Eric Garner in 2014, appears to have already had an effect on the Big Apple, with the number of arrests dropping sharply compared to 2018 and cops warning of plummeting morale among New York City's finest. Just between Aug. 17, when Pantaleo was fired, and Aug. 25, arrests dropped by 27 percent compared to the same period in 2018, the New York Post reported.

NYPD cops made 3,508 arrests compared to 4,827 a year earlier, according to the Post.

TODAY'S MUST-READS

Trump mocks New York Times' Bret Stephens over 'bedbugs' controversy.

Minor league baseball pitcher's wife, son and mother-in-law killed by family member in rural Virginia: police.

SAT 'adversity score' dropped by College Board.

Gruesome discovery reveals how the Inca used severed heads as a display of power.

MINDING YOUR BUSINESS

Asian markets trade mixed, US stocks point to rebound.

Goldman Sachs shares stock market strategy amid an escalating trade war.

Forget the iPhone! Here's a mobile handset you don't have to replace every two years.

SOME PARTING WORDS

Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce points out that the "opportunist" media's adoration of Joe Biden, Democrats' 2020 frontrunner, appears to be fading after a series of gaffes.

