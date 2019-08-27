This Day in History: Aug. 28

FILE- In this Aug. 28, 1963, black-and-white file photo Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. NBC News says it will rebroadcast a 1963 "Meet the Press" interview with Martin Luther King Jr. in honor of the March on Washington's 50th anniversary next week. King appeared on the news program three days before his landmark âI Have a Dreamâ speech at the civil rights march. (AP Photo/File)
On this day, Aug. 28 ...
1963: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. gives his famous "I Have a Dream" speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Also on this day:
- 1922: The first commercial broadcast over radio airs on station WEAF in New York City.
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old Chicago boy, who was brutally murdered near Money, Mississippi, Aug. 31, 1955, after whistling at a white woman. Epic Records is going to "great efforts" to take down a new Future remix leaked over the weekend with a vulgar lyric by Lil Wayne that has offended the family of Emmett Till. (AP Photo/File)
- 1955: Emmett Till, a black 14-year-old boy from Chicago, is abducted from his uncle’s home and later killed for allegedly whistling at a white woman.
- 1981: The Centers for Disease Control announces a medical task force has been formed to look into the incidence of Kaposi's sarcoma and pneumocystis in homosexual men; AIDS is later found to be the cause.
- 2008: Illinois Sen. Barack Obama accepts the Democratic nomination for president.