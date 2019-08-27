DC consultant's alleged affair with Ilhan Omar is front and center in divorce papers

The wife of a prominent Washington political consultant has filed for divorce, claiming her husband made a “devastating and shocking” revelation that he was having an affair with freshman Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

Beth Mynett, 55, submitted divorce papers in Washington, D.C., Superior Court on Tuesday, saying her husband, Tim Mynett, 38, informed her earlier this year that he was having an affair with Omar.

“The parties physically separated on or about April 7, 2019, when Defendant told Plaintiff that he was romantically involved with and in love with another woman, Ilhan Omar, who serves as a U.S. representative from Minnesota,” read the filing, obtained by Fox News.

The filing continued: “Although devastated by the betrayal and deceit that preceded his abrupt declaration, Plaintiff told Defendant that she loved him and was willing to fight for the marriage. Defendant, however, told her that was not an option for him.”

The couple lived together for six years before getting married in 2012. They have a 13-year-old son.

“It is clear to Plaintiff that her marriage to Defendant is over and that there is no hope of reconciliation,” the filing stated.

The news of the divorce filing, first seen in the New York Post, comes just over a month after it was reported that Omar had separated from her husband and father of her three children, Ahmed Hirsi, and moved into a luxury penthouse in Minneapolis.

Omar’s campaign has paid Tim Mynett’s E. Street group around $230,000 for fundraising consulting, digital communications, Internet advertising and travel expenses since 2018, records showed. The 37-year-old congresswoman was spotted back in March with Mynett at a California restaurant.

“Defendant’s more recent travel and long work hours now appear to be more related to his affair with Representative Omar than with his actual work commitments,” the court filing read.

Omar’s office did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Beth Mynett is said to be seeking primary custody of the couple’s son because of her estranged husband’s “extensive travel” and concerns about his judgment in caring for the boy.

The court papers said Mynett “put his son in harm’s way by taking him out in public with Representative Omar, who at that time had garnered a plethora of media attention along with death threats -- one rising to the level of arresting the known would-be assassin that same week.”

Omar received death threats in April after President Trump tweeted a video that combined comments from the congresswoman — which critics said were dismissive of the Sept. 11 attacks — and footage from Ground Zero. The threats became so concerning that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had Capitol Police conduct a security assessment to safeguard Omar.

Fox News’ Matthew Reidy contributed to this report.